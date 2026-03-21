DeAndre Hopkins’ Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation About Next NFL Destination Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story DeAndre Hopkins dropped a cryptic emoji that has fans connecting dots fast

His next move feels wide open, and the uncertainty is only adding fuel to the rumors

A familiar "home" connection resurfaced as well

The NFL free agency is in full throttle. However, DeAndre Hopkins’ latest social media update has fans pressing pause to try to grasp the latest cryptic tweet from the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, who is trying his hand in free agency after a frustrating 2025 season. He dropped the post amid swirling rumors, igniting speculation about his potential next NFL team.

“…🐅,” Hopkins posted on X.

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The timing of DeAndre Hopkins’ post has definitely raised eyebrows. The tiger emoji he used has fans speculating that he could be hinting at the Cincinnati Bengals, whose mascot is a Bengal tiger named “Who Dey”. And interestingly, this idea is not completely random either.

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In the past, Hopkins showed interest in joining the Bengals when Brian Callahan was their offensive coordinator. That connection does not carry the same weight now, since Callahan has moved on and is currently the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the New York Giants. For now, any Bengals link is still just speculation, as there has been no official confirmation from either Hopkins or the franchise. However, a tiger emoji still can’t be ignored.

Before entering free agency, Hopkins spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $5 million deal that has now ended. It was a difficult season statistically.

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He recorded just 22 receptions for 330 yards across 17 games, with three starts, along with two touchdowns that both came in the first two games. These numbers marked the lowest production of his 13-year career, as both his yardage and touchdown numbers were his new career lows.

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Despite the drop in his production, he still managed to finish the season as the Ravens’ third-leading receiver in yards, behind wide receiver Zay Flowers (1,211 receiving yards) and tight end Mark Andrews (422 receiving yards). It is also interesting to note that his 8.5 yards per target was the fifth-best mark of his career and better than four of his seven seasons with the Houston Texans.

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Before joining Baltimore, Hopkins spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and the Texans. In his NFL career, he has totaled 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns.

So while the tiger emoji could be pointing toward Cincinnati, Hopkins has also hinted that he could return to a team that feels like home.

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Fans eye DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the Houston Texans

The recent social media posts from DeAndre Hopkins seem to send mixed signals, but one thing is clear: he still has love for Houston. In response to a fan on X asking if he’d ever consider returning, Hopkins replied positively.

“Houston is always home!” Hopkins wrote on X.

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That simple reply has definitely sparked conversation about a possible reunion with the Texans. Interestingly, a return could actually make sense for both sides.

The Texans require a hand at their wide receiver position, especially with Christian Kirk joining the San Francisco 49ers. This means the slot receiver position will be in Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell’s hands going into 2026.

The Texans also had a number of injury concerns in 2025, including key contributors such as Nico Collins and Justin Watson. Therefore, a veteran who can contribute to the Texans at the receiver position could be Hopkins.

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Hopkins’ history with the Texans is quite interesting. He was originally drafted by the Texans with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Hopkins has been with the Texans for seven seasons, including five seasons in which he accumulated 1,000+ receiving yards. During his time with the Texans, Hopkins has made multiple Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro selections.

DeAndre Hopkins has already built a career most players dream of, with over $144 million earned, but his recent one-year, $5 million deal in Baltimore shows how the market around him has shifted. At this stage, projections suggest he could be available for even less, possibly on a short-term deal in the range of $1.5 million.

At 33, it’s clear he’s no longer in the prime phase of his career. Still, that doesn’t take away from what he can offer. For a team like the Texans, bringing him in on a team-friendly contract could be a smart move, a low-risk signing that adds experience, stability, and a dependable option in the passing game as they continue shaping their future.