DeAndre Hopkins Discusses WR1 Role as Texans Talk Resurfaces

Essentials Inside The Story De'Andre Hopkins no longer wants to be the WR1

Hopkins felt underutilized in Todd Monken’s offensive system

At 33, De'Andre is now a free agent and exploring his future options

A new reality has hit DeAndre Hopkins, but he’s not running away from it. In 2025, across seventeen games, Hopkins was only targeted 39 times (by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson), the lowest of his career. It’s a sharp decline for a receiver who is used to elite numbers from his previous seasons. Looking at how few opportunities he was given in the last season, Hopkins is moving on from his WR1 role and is instead focused on growth.

“Don’t want the load as a number 1 [receiver option], but when targeted, if not mistaken, I’ve been very QB-friendly and productive,” Hopkins said on X. “When I drop a pass, it seems like ww4 to the world, but I like being held to the highest standard by others bc [because] I hold myself to that regard.”

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DeAndre Hopkins’ response came when asked if he still identifies himself as a primary wideout. The mindset reflects both the stage of his career and his reputation as a playmaker at the position.

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In 2018, when Houston was up against Dallas in overtime, De’Andre Hopkins showed his explosiveness by turning a 12-yard gain into a highlight reel moment with 37 yards after a catch.

“I knew I fumbled, I knew I had to make a play,” Hopkins said. “It’s a lot of guys downfield but I wasn’t trying to go down easy. A field goal wins the game and I knew where I was and I felt guys coming around me.” Hopkins said when talking about the play in a post game interview.

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Hopkins finished that game with nine catches for 151 yards, including a 34-yard catch and the 49-yarder in overtime. Hopkins was an enigma in the game that even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t stop himself from praising the wide receiver.

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“I would love to have No. 1 receivers but you have to get those when the opportunities are there,” Jones said. “DeAndre Hopkins is tremendous. He made the plays out there tonight that made a lot of difference. I think we all got a good look at what a guy like Hopkins can do.”

De’Andre doesn’t need the label as long as he’s productive when the ball comes his way. On the stat sheet, the WR’s figures over the years justify why he said what he said.

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Year Recepetions Targets Receiving Yards TDs 2013 52 93 802 2 2014 76 127 1,210 6 2015 111 192 1,521 11 2016 78 150 954 4 2017 96 176 1,378 13 2018 115 163 1,572 11 2019 104 150 1,165 7 2020 115 160 1,1407 6 2021 42 64 572 8 2022 64 96 717 3 2023 75 137 1,057 7 2024 56 80 610 5 2025 22 39 330 2

But if there’s one thing that has remained nearly constant, it is his decent target-to-reception ratio. With prime years behind him, his total production stalled significantly. But Hopkins continues to maintain a strong yards-per-catch average. So, he can be useful when given a chance.

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Speaking of opportunities, Hopkins felt the Ravens didn’t utilize him properly last year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system.

For a player used to being heavily involved, it was a noticeable shift. He still managed to post 22 receptions for 330 yards along with two touchdowns. Hopkins believes he and Jackson shared a “great connection” and remained productive whenever he received the ball.

“Obviously, Lamar and I had a great connection. I think when he came to me, you know, l might have been top 10 … productive receivers in the NFL, and that’s just when the ball came my way,” Hopkins said on the Up & Adams Show.

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However, it’s the competitive drive that doesn’t let Hopkins stay at peace.

“But of course I love Baltimore,” he added. “And me being a competitor, I would have loved to have been used more, even though we had Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman on the field and Isaiah Likely, I’m always gonna have that mindset that I want to be in the game every third down, every big down. So, as long as I’m playing, that would never change.”

In the 2025 season, Flowers remained Baltimore’s top WR option, leading the team with 86 receptions, over 1,200 yards, and five touchdowns. Bateman and Likely also played key roles, further limiting Hopkins’ involvement. Now a free agent, DeAndre Hopkins is ready to adjust his expectations but not his high standards. He recently made a comment that sparked rumors of a reunion with the Houston Texans.

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Is DeAndre Hopkins open to a Texans reunion?

Following his college career at Clemson, the Texans drafted DeAndre Hopkins as the 27th overall pick in 2013. He spent seven seasons with the team and put up five 1000-yard seasons during that stretch. Years after parting ways with Houston, De’Andre’s recent X post gave Texans fans hope for his second stint with the franchise.

When a fan asked if he would consider coming back to Houston, his reply screamed a big yes.

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“Houston is always home!” Hopkins said on X.

But while Hopkins still views Houston as his home, does the team have a place for him on its roster? So far, their wide receiver room hasn’t undergone a major overhaul this offseason. The only notable move has been Christian Kirk’s exit after he bagged an offer from the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the Texans with younger players like Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell.

Besides them, the team also has Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, with Collins expected to take WR1 duties. However, there is still room for a veteran presence. Hopkins could fill that gap, providing stability, experience, and depth. Back in Baltimore, he remained in good shape all season, even if his usage dipped.

And since Hopkins doesn’t want to take the load, he could thrive in a limited role. Complementing younger receivers and contributing in specific situations would be a more suitable job for the 33-year-old. He could be a low-risk, familiar addition to boost the team’s offensive depth.