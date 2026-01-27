DeAndre Hopkins Makes Honest Admission on Rejecting Patriots Amid Uncertain Ravens Future

Essentials Inside The Story Hopkins revealed he nearly signed with the New England Patriots last offseason to play for Mike Vrabel

Despite low production, Hopkins stands by his choice to join the Ravens

In his 2025 campaign, Hopkins recorded career-worst numbers with only 22 catches and 330 receiving yards

DeAndre Hopkins is once again at a career crossroads, and this time, he’s looking back on the monumental decision he made to turn down the New England Patriots. A choice between Bill Belichick’s long-standing interest and Lamar Jackson’s dynamic offense defined Hopkins’ last free agency. And now, his reflection on that decision sheds light on his uncertain future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I could have been a Patriot this offseason,” Hopkins told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. “[Mike] Vrabel and I, we talked. But it was just a situation that I felt going to Baltimore, playing with Derrick [Henry], Lamar [Jackson], was a situation I saw myself being in, especially after Kansas City. And I don’t regret it.”

New England has shown strong interest in Hopkins year after year. It started with former head coach Bill Belichick, who always appreciated Hopkins as a top wide receiver. Now, the connection with Mike Vrabel almost reeled him in this time around. But Hopkins chose Lamar Jackson and company instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins also explained his long-standing relationship with Belichick. He consulted the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach when he first joined the Titans.

“Bill Belichick and I also had a meeting before I went to Tennessee. And Bill knew I wasn’t signing with them. He just wanted to bring me in the office and talk football and just get to know me a little bit,” Hopkins added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins then took a trip down memory lane, shedding light on how much the Patriots under Belichick always coveted him on their roster. This history made his recent decision even more telling.

“The Patriots were going to draft me at the 27th pick, and the Houston Texans picked me up. And as soon as they picked me up, the Patriots traded out of the first round and got two receivers,” said Hopkins. “So it was something that has always been there. And those guys tried trading for me throughout my career. But I had the chance to go there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, a wide receiver, once compared to Hall of Famer Cris Carter by Belichick, stumbled his way this season. Hopkins ended the year with just 22 catches, 330 receiving yards (both career lows), and two touchdowns in three starts.

The possibility of Hopkins linking up with Vrabel in New England could still become a reality. After all, Hopkins thrived under Vrabel as a head coach back in 2023. But after Vrabel got fired, Hopkins was traded mid-2024 season.

Something similar is unfolding in Baltimore now. And with these changes, Hopkins’ future with the Ravens looks more than uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would love to come back”: DeAndre Hopkins sends message to Ravens’ new head coach

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after failing to even reach the playoffs. They turned to Jesse Minter, former defensive coordinator for the Chargers. But as the new head coach assembles his staff, including a new offensive coordinator, Hopkins’ days in Baltimore seem numbered.

“The reality of it, having a new offensive coordinator, being an older guy, I know football, and I know how the business side works,” Hopkins said. “I would love to come back, but not every offensive coordinator is wanting a veteran receiver on their team. Some guys have different dynamics of how they go about coaching. It’s nothing personal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, his one-year, $5 million contract will expire, leaving the veteran wide receiver free to sign with any team. According to Spotrac, his 2026-29 years are automatically voided 10 days before the 2026 league year begins.

Hopkins also spoke about his great connection with Lamar. Even though the veteran wide receiver had a smaller role in the offense, with just 39 targets overall. Still, he says, “I’m still cheering the guys on that are in the game, but I felt that I could have been used more.”