Ravens’ Derrick Henry Announces Personal Update After Clearing Stance on Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Derrick Henry gives an update on his third daughter.

While he absolutely enjoys being a “girl dad,” he has a special request.

After nearly a decade of owning the league, will the RB slow down now?

For a player nicknamed ‘King Henry,’ Derrick Henry has certainly ruled the field, but he’s winning off it, too. This offseason brings a new title for the Baltimore Ravens’ star running back, and his latest social media post puts his career in a whole new light.

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Taking to his Instagram Story, Henry posted a heartfelt picture of himself with his daughter, revealing her name. She was born on January 13, 2026.

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“Heaven Sent,” Henry wrote in the story caption, while holding the newborn close to his chest. “GIRL DAD, Just what we needed. Jesus, send me a boy, though.”

His newborn daughter’s name is Monroe Capri Henry, who is currently three months old. The RB first broke the news to PEOPLE in early February, but he didn’t publicly acknowledge her name at the time.

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“We just had a new baby girl. So my third girl, three girls in a row. I’m a girl dad… I’m thankful to be able to have three and be the best dad that I can be. It’s the best title you have in this life,” Henry had said.

Imago Credit: Derrick Henry @Instagram

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is not embracing the “girl dad” role for the first time. His first daughter, Valentina Allure Henry, was born in May 2020 and is now nearly six years old. The Ravens star has previously noted that she already has a competitive spirit, showing a strong interest in soccer and basketball. His second daughter, Celine Amor Henry, was born in April 2024. In total, he is now a father of three daughters.

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The running back has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, whom he began dating in 2016, the same year he entered the NFL. Throughout his professional career, she has remained by his side through highs and lows. Rivas is the mother of all his children.

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And given that he is balancing fatherhood with an active football career, he has also clarified his stance on retirement from the gridiron.

Derrick Henry clears his stance on retirement

Picked in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, Derrick Henry has already spent 10 years in the big league. After spending the first eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he arrived at the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, and he has not shown any sign of slowing down.

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With his stiff arms and explosive speed, he remains one of the best rushers in the league, clocking 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in the 2025 campaign. Though he is still at his physical and performance peak, the 32-year-old shared his thoughts on possible retirement with Ravens fans on April 20.

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“Yeah, I don’t see myself stopping, not anytime soon,” Derrick Henry said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “But if I feel like father time has caught up with me, and I feel like my body’s telling me it’s probably time to shut it down, then yeah, I would do that. I’m not going to try to overdo it. But if I feel good, and I feel I can still compete and play at a high level, I’m going to go out and do that.”

Henry follows a rigorous training plan, even in the offseason, to keep his body in peak condition, and his career numbers reflect that. Over the past four seasons, he has consistently rushed for over 1,000 yards, while his 2020 total of 2,027 yards ranks among the top five single-season rushing performances of all time.

Furthermore, Henry has managed to steer clear of injuries for the majority of his career. Considering that his current contract runs through 2027 and his continued consistency, retirement appears nowhere in sight despite fatherhood.