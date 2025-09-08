Derrick Henry Assigns Blame for Ravens Loss After His Costly Mistake Against Bills

In the 2025 NFL season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Derrick Henry‘s fumble late in the fourth quarter proved to be a pivotal moment in the game’s outcome. With 3:06 remaining and the Ravens leading 40–25, Henry lost control of the ball during a run, allowing the Bills to recover and capitalize on the turnover. This miscue shifted the momentum in favor of Buffalo, who subsequently scored and completed a successful two-point conversion, narrowing the Ravens’ lead to 40–33. The Bills then executed a game-winning drive, culminating in a 32-yard field goal as time expired, securing a 41–40 victory.

Following the game, Henry took full responsibility for the fumble, stating, “I told my teammates after the game to put the loss on me. I own it like a man.” He emphasized the importance of ball security, acknowledging the significance of his mistake in such a critical moment. Despite his individual performance, which included 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he was at the centre of criticism.

The Ravens’ offense had been clicking throughout the game, with Lamar Jackson delivering impressive plays and Henry dominating on the ground. However, the late-game turnover underscored the razor-thin margins in the NFL, where a single mistake can alter the course of a game.