Derrick Henry Hits Back Against Lamar Jackson’s Haters After Pushing Ravens for A.J. Brown’s Trade

Derrick Henry spent the 2025 season breaking tackles and racking up 1,595 yards on the ground. But his most aggressive move this week wasn’t a stiff arm; it was standing tall for his quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens signal-caller continues to face a unique brand of scrutiny despite his production, and Henry has clearly heard enough. The veteran running back didn’t mince words when addressing the critics coming after his teammate, making it clear that the disrespect needs to stop.

During a recent interview with USA Today Sports, the 32-year-old RB was asked about the most unfairly targeted QB in the league, and he named his teammate, providing a valid reason.

“Lamar, man, always hate Lamar, man; it’s always something,” Derrick Henry said. “And brothers try to go out there and do the best they can. Lay it on the line, healthy or hurt, he’s going out there and give it 100%.”

When the interviewer questioned him about the possible reasons behind the hate directed toward him, he answered:

“Because he is great. And when you’re great, that comes with it.”

Lamar Jackson is indeed great, and his impressive resume defines the legacy. Playing eight NFL seasons with the Ravens, he is a two-time NFL MVP and considered among the most impactful dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. Recording 6,513 yards, he holds the most rushing yards by a QB in league history, and he is likely to play a few more years, which may make his numbers untouchable.

Despite spending eight seasons with the Ravens, he has yet to win a Super Bowl trophy, which could be the reason behind the hate. The Ravens missed the playoffs in the 2025 season. Nevertheless, Jackson had a decent season, which was hampered by hamstring and back injuries.

The 29-year-old QB played 13 games this season, missing four. He recorded 2,549 passing yards with 21 touchdowns. But he was sacked 36 times—the third most in his NFL career.

Besides failing to secure a Super Bowl crown, his inconsistent postseason performance could be another reason behind the hate he receives. Featuring the quarterback, the Ravens lost five playoff games and won only three.

Perhaps a Super Bowl with a consistent dominance in the postseason could silence the haters. And it could start by signing an elite wide receiver like A.J. Brown, who is rumored to be traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Derrick Henry fuels A.J. Brown’s trade rumors

Scoring a total of 424 points in the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens weren’t at their usual best, failing to make the top 10. Hence, under the new coach Jesse Minter, the franchise would be aiming to improve the offensive gameplay, signing a proven receiver for Lamar Jackson. There is no better option than the Philadelphia Eagles‘ A.J. Brown, who is rumored to be traded to the Ravens in 2026.

Recently, Derrick Henry acknowledged the rumor during Kay Adams’ Up and Adams show.

“Come on over! AJ, come to Baltimore,” said Henry, publicly expressing his desire for Brown to join his team.

The Ravens’ wide receiver, Tylan Wallace, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 season, while the other WR, Rashod Bateman, cast doubt over his future with a recent Instagram post. Given the scenario, Brown’s addition would be a substantial boost to the Ravens’ offense with the presence of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Although the Eagles haven’t hinted at anything about the elite WR’s exit through a trade deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks it’s inevitable. Brown had a sideline fallout with the Eagles coach, Nick Sirianni, in the 2025 season, whereas his refusal to speak to reporters after the playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers fueled trade speculation, though his contract is valid until the 2029 season.