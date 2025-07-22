Derrick Henry’s Next Career Step Away From Ravens Confirmed After Signing $30M Extension

“I fell in love with everything,” Derrick Henry said after signing a two-year, $30 million extension with the Ravens this offseason. That love clearly translated on the field. After eight grind-heavy years with the Titans, Henry took his first free agency leap and landed in Charm City, where he exploded with 2,114 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024. One year in, and he’s already made himself at home under John Harbaugh’s watch.

Naturally, Lamar Jackson must be thrilled to keep the King by his side. Their chemistry turned the Ravens into an unstoppable ground force last season. In fact, Baltimore led the league in rushing for the second straight year, stacking up 3,189 rushing yards and averaging 187.7 per game. Not bad for a guy considered “old” by NFL running back standards.

Meanwhile, Henry’s dominance is opening more doors—including one in Hollywood. Yep, the buzz isn’t just about touchdowns anymore. After trading jabs and wagers online and on The Dan Patrick Show, Henry met Adam Sandler at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 in New York on Monday. That moment confirmed what fans were hoping: Henry’s heading to the big screen.

Moreover, Sandler isn’t just making empty promises. “We’re doing a movie together,” Sandler said. “Me and you, bro.” It all started when Henry revealed Sandler was his favorite actor. That’s when Patrick raised the stakes: hit 2,000 rushing yards in 2025, and you get a role. And challenge accepted.

Henry showed up to that red carpet in a suit lined with “2K” inside. A message? You bet. Though he required a little help from the post-season last year (1,921 regular season rushing yards), he’s done it before—2,027 yards in 2020. And now, with another shot at history and Hollywood, Henry’s locked in for the season. Ravens Flock, buckle up.

Derrick Henry & the Ravens refuse to back down from chasing a title

Derrick Henry doesn’t have an off switch—even when the season ends. Less than a week after that crushing playoff loss to the Bills, the Ravens‘ All-Pro workhorse was already back in the gym. “My mind was going crazy. I was like, ‘I’ve got to go work out,’” Henry admitted. “I couldn’t wait anymore, I couldn’t hold off, so I came back to the facility.” That hunger? It’s what sets him apart—not just physically, but mentally, too.

Now, fast forward to what’s ahead — the big prize. After falling just short last year, Henry has zeroed in on getting Baltimore to the Super Bowl. “Last year, it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We accomplished winning the division, got into the playoffs, but ultimately, we came up short, so it’s a lot of fuel that should go into this season.” With Lamar Jackson by his side and the offense mostly intact, the Flock has every reason to feel charged up.

What’s more impressive is how Henry is silencing the critics—again. At 31, many assumed the King’s crown was slipping. But last year, he dropped a monster 16 touchdowns and averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per rush. All while driving the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Turns out, pairing him with Jackson wasn’t just good on paper—it was electric on the field.

Moreover, Henry’s attitude matched Baltimore’s soul. “He fits our identity as an organization, and I think he fits Baltimore as a city and what the city stands for,” said Ravens RB coach Willie Taggart. And finally, Henry himself made it clear what this all means to him. “I’m very appreciative of how much they value me, to give me an extension, and I just want to show them how much it means to me,” he said. As for his future? “I ain’t thought about that, I ain’t thinking about it. I feel great, not even close.” Now, it’s about one thing—“We will win it here.”

John Harbaugh and the Ravens are well aware that they’re in a championship window and that it won’t last forever. With a bolstered DL to boot, they’ll be hoping to be booking Premiere tickets to watch the King on the silver screen. But first, some silverware in the shape of a Lombardi.