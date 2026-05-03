Diego Pavia Suffers Major Contract Setback After Ravens Sign Undrafted QB

The Baltimore Ravens gave Diego Pavia his long-awaited chance in the NFL by way of a UDFA contract. To him, it would feel like a warranted opportunity, having been a big name in college. After all, this is someone who was in contention to win the Heisman. But for now, he will have to settle for a deal that doesn’t quite live up to his status.

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On Saturday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Diego Pavia received no signing bonus or guaranteed money with his contract. It lasts for three years, which is the norm for undrafted players, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The biggest return that Pavia is getting out of this deal is just the opportunity to play in the NFL. Per NFL Operations, he will probably make between $885,000 and $1,005,000 in his rookie season. It’s a sharp fall from the reported $2.5 million the QB earned in his final season with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

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This deal clearly puts Diego Pavia in a prove-it situation. His only real financial protection comes if he suffers a serious injury during the Ravens’ rookie minicamp and lands on injured reserve. Otherwise, Pavia must earn everything.

From the Ravens’ perspective, it’s a low-risk move. If the Ravens like what they see in minicamp, they’ll keep Pavia. If not, the Ravens will move on from him. Head coach Jesse Minter further explained the team’s approach with Pavia.

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“We’ll certainly have some talks about maybe how to handle certain things a little bit better,” Minter said in an interview on Wednesday. “But, again, any rookie undrafted free agent comes in and works. Let what you do on the field and by your actions show who you really are. We’ll let him [Pavia] come in with a little bit of a clean slate and just give him a platform, along with the rest of the guys coming in, give them a platform to see what they can do.”

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So yes, Pavia has an opportunity in Baltimore, but what he does next will define everything.

Diego Pavia has a clean slate to secure a position in Baltimore

When NFL teams passed on him in the draft, there were concerns over Diego Pavia that didn’t just come from his play. After falling short in the Heisman race, Pavia’s “F–k all the voters” comment raised issues over his attitude. Then, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted that teams had to consider how Pavia would fit into a locker room where he isn’t their starting QB. But now in Baltimore, Pavia must compete like every other undrafted rookie.

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For the Ravens, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson remains the clear starter. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley holds the backup job after going 2-0 last season while filling in for Jackson. That leaves just one realistic opening for Pavia: a third-string QB role. But he will have to outperform another undrafted free agent, Joe Fagnano, to secure it for himself.

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One skill that can work in Pavia’s favor is his mobility. Jackson thrives as a dual-threat QB, and Huntley brings a similar style. The Ravens clearly value that trait. But Fagnano leans more toward a traditional pocket role. Meanwhile, Pavia has proven to be a highly competitive, versatile option. Last season at Vanderbilt, Pavia threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns, along with 862 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

The biggest red flag, of course, is his height. Just under 5′ 10″, the rookie was a huge subject of discussion because of his being below the average height for an NFL QB. Many analysts had figured that he would not be drafted or start in the league if he were. Pavia’s film also fails to drive his pitch home.

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Last season, Pavia recorded eight interceptions and threw under 200 passing yards in 5 games. The latter stat isn’t entirely alarming, but based on his current level, it will be difficult for him to be successful as an NFL signal-caller.

But he will have to earn every rep. Being signed as a UDFA means Pavia’s journey is going to be a whole lot tougher than usually planned. We’ll have to wait and watch how he performs in this situation.