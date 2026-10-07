Donald Trump Mentions Injured Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Event Attended by Marlon Humphrey and Others

Donald Trump traveled to Sparrows Point to announce a big defense manufacturing investment, and somewhere between the policy talk, the Baltimore Ravens were featured in the speech. He mentioned their high salaries and the team’s 3-1 record before asking them to stand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Then came an odd shoutout to QB Lamar Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a team you have. You have a great team this year. Say hello to your quarterback. He’s a little bit injured,” Trump said, via Aaron Rupar. “Tell him I know his mother. I met his mother a few times in Palm Beach, and she’s a fantastic, beautiful woman. But give him my regards. He is some player.”

Lamar Jackson’s ankle has the Ravens on edge. He hurt it on a sack late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. Before he left, he completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson was on fire that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per insider Ian Rapoport, the quarterback suffered an “unconventional ankle sprain,” and he has only an “outside chance” to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Jesse Minter didn’t offer much certainty on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know the chances yet,” Minter said about Jackson’s status, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that, just dealing with a little bit of an ankle, and we’ll kind of see where that shakes out. [I have] full trust and confidence in him that when it’s ready to roll that we’ll roll and go from there.”

There was a hint of good news too. Minter said, “I really don’t think it’s going to be crazy long term,” and then added, “But, we’ll see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore would hate to lose him for long. Through four games, Jackson is completing 70.8 percent of his throws for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He leads the league in yards per pass attempt (10.1) among QBs who have played all four games so far.

Tyler Huntley stepped in against Tennessee and kept things steady, finishing 8 of 9 for 63 yards. If Jackson can’t go, Huntley gets the start in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to the event in question, Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a new shipyard called “Arsenal-2” at the future site in Sparrows Point, Maryland.

The project carries a $6.6 billion combined investment from the Navy and Anduril Industries, which will build and run it. It is expected to be the largest shipyard of its kind in the country, built to produce submarines, submarine components, and autonomous underwater vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Jackson has had one notable interaction with Donald Trump. In 2020, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was Jackson’s teammate in college, shared a video of the QB’s draft selection. Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the video, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!”

“Truzz Trump,” Jackson responded to the shoutout. He later clarified there was no political meaning behind those two words; he simply appreciated the President acknowledging the special moment.

A few Ravens players had also attended the event. Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Loop, Ryan Eckley, and Nick Moore were in the crowd, and Trump made sure to say hello. He noted the team was off to a solid start this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Humphrey, though, the day went well beyond showing up.

Marlon Humphrey’s Donald Trump Ride Goes Viral Amid Calf Injury Concern

Marlon Humphrey has never been shy about his support for Donald Trump, and his latest post only adds to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphrey also shared a video of himself hitching a ride along with Trump.

“Do y’all know this guy? He claims that he’s a billionaire,” Humphrey wrote in the caption of the video.

It isn’t the first time he has reached out to Trump publicly. Earlier this year, Humphrey was in Palm Beach, Florida, and posted on X, “Just pulled up to Palm Beach. Where my president at. Let’s golf.”

Going back to July 13, 2024, he also said, “Trump took a bullet for America” after the assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Football has been a tougher story for him lately. Humphrey, a four-time Pro Bowler, left Sunday’s win over the Titans with a calf injury. He went down late in the third quarter, and Chidobe Awuzie took his place. The Ravens later listed him as questionable with the calf.

Through three games, he has 16 tackles and three pass defended.

Minter had no updates on Marlon Humphrey on Monday, so for now Ravens fans will have to wait and watch the injury report.