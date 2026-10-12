“Don’t Think We Played Good”: Ravens Star Joins Jesse Minter to Call Out Locker Room Despite OT Win vs Falcons

The enigmatic play between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons will stay up in Baltimore’s records for a long time. The Ravens took the game to overtime following a touchdown pass with just 40 seconds remaining on the clock. They then sealed the 30-23 win when Tyler Huntley scored on a one-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes remaining in overtime. However, there was one play that mattered the most that let the Ravens secure their big win.

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Had it not been for Kyle Hamilton, the Falcons could have tied the game once again. But the safety intercepted Tua Tagovailoa’s pass for Drake London and returned it for two yards. The clutch interception successfully limited the Falcons to 23 points. Yet, Hamilton believed that the Ravens’ defense could have done better.

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“I don’t think we played good, for real,” Hamilton said, as per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “The third down stuff was crazy. We can do better.”

Zrebiec also noted that Minter blamed himself for some of the third-down defensive issues, even though he delivered when it mattered the most. After all, his defensive calls stopped the Falcons from scoring a touchdown. In turn, that ended up bringing a win for the Ravens.

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“I thought we played the run really well, which was a major focal point,” Minter said in the postgame press conference. “We could’ve played it some third downs better, both schematically and just playing the plays. But [I’m] just really, really proud of our guys.”

And as far as the offense is concerned, Minter had already emphasized that the offense doesn’t need to change with Tyler Huntley as the quarterback.

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Hamilton, during the postgame presser, noted that the Ravens lost the game against the Falcons “many times.” He credited the offensive team for their eight-minute touchdown drives and two-point conversions. And when the defensive team stopped the opponent’s offense, according to the safety, it was like them getting over a “dark cloud.”

Nevertheless, Hamilton was content with the clutch interception that helped the Ravens have the last laugh. It’s worth noting that Hamilton even got injured during the game and returned in the third quarter.

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“Defense needed somebody to make a play,” Hamilton told NBC about the interception that changed the direction of the game. “I was telling them in the locker room, we don’t get paid for overtime, so we’re out here for free, and I was trying to get home as quick as possible.”

Right now, the Ravens are 4-1. They need to divert their attention to the Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Of course, the way Deshaun Watson has been zooming past the defenses is certainly a call for action for the Ravens’ defensive lineup.