Eric DeCosta Clears Stance on Ravens’ $74M Problem After Making Big Roster Changes

It feels like déjà vu in Baltimore. Just a couple of years back, the tension was high as the Ravens and Lamar Jackson went head-to-head in a very public contract standoff. That drama ended in April 2023 when Jackson finally signed his five-year, $260 million extension. Now, with that deal running through 2027, general manager Eric DeCosta seems intent on making sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Lamar’s contract remains massive, but its structure raises questions for the years ahead. His cap hit looms large and could complicate Baltimore’s ability to build a competitive roster. That’s why, when asked about it, DeCosta admitted talks with Jackson haven’t stopped. He told reporters the discussions are “ongoing,” even though he wouldn’t dive into the details.

“I appreciate the question, but it’s good to kind of keep these things with the players,” Eric DeCosta said. “That will continue to be the way we operate. I really wouldn’t want to get into any specifics with any of our players and their contract negotiations. I think that hurts the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His stance makes sense when you consider the numbers. Jackson’s cap hit jumps from $43.5 million in 2025 to a staggering $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027. For the Ravens, that kind of spike is a $74 million storm waiting to hit. Even with the safety Kyle Hamilton recently extended, the long-term financial picture isn’t clear.

On top of that, there’s the upcoming free-agent crunch. Baltimore isn’t just worried about Lamar; they’ve got key names like Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyle Van Noy, Jaire Alexander, and Patrick Ricard all set for decisions soon. And now they have also added three new players: Reuben Lowery, Jay Higgins, and Keyon Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Eric DeCosta knows that. “Unfortunately, we’re going to see some good players, probably in the next couple of years play for other teams. We’ve seen that. That’s going to be something that continues… We’ll try to get as creative as possible.” That honesty reveals just how complicated things could become in the coming years.

AD

So, what’s the fix? Lowering Lamar’s cap hit through another extension could be the lifeline Baltimore needs. Not only would it open the door to retaining key stars, but it also ensures their quarterback stays committed for the long haul. With his prime still ahead of him, there’s little doubt more hardware could be coming.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 after the Baltimore Ravens game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125058

Because Jackson isn’t just a player—he’s the face of the Ravens. He’s the main reason the team is perennially in the Super Bowl mix. Keeping him in purple and black is clearly the front office’s top priority. Still, there are some uncertainties.

Lamar Jackson’s grip on the AFC North slowly fading away?

To begin with, Eric DeCosta’s Ravens still look like the team to beat in the AFC North. As ESPN pointed out, they’ve ruled the division for two straight years, with last season capped off by a 35–10 blowout of the Browns. Lamar Jackson, the two-time MVP, made it look easy with 217 yards and two touchdowns that day, finishing the year with over 4,000 passing yards and nearly 1,000 on the ground. Yet, even with that dominance, the rise of Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh has started to stir doubts across the Ravens Flock.

And former tight end Rob Gronkowski is among those buying into the Rodgers effect. He admitted Baltimore is still stacked but warned not to dismiss the Steelers. “He had great stats. It was just not a winning organization there. And when you go to a winning organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers, you know, and you add Aaron Rodgers to it and you make those moves that they were making this offseason, and I went to high school there my senior year, I think they’re going to do it. I think they’re added in there,” Gronk said on the Up & Adams show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even so, Baltimore’s edge remains Jackson. But one misstep, and rivals will seize the chance. Corey Masisak noted that new faces like first-rounder Malaki Starks could bring challenges, while injuries could tip the balance. FanDuel Futures still lists the Ravens at -160 to repeat, but the Steelers sit lurking at +500.

However, Gronk isn’t ready to crown the Steelers just yet. He even joked that his old team would ruin Pittsburgh’s season in Week 3. “They’re going about seven [wins]. We’ve got the Steelers’ number. The Patriots always take down the Steelers, no matter what,” he told Bussin’ with the Boys. History backs him up, too—New England owns a 14-4 record over Pittsburgh since 2000, including three AFC title sweeps. So, as the AFC North race heats up, the question is whether Jackson can keep Baltimore on top while fending off the Rodgers buzz.