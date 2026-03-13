Eric DeCosta Reveals Ravens’ Defensive Plans Post Maxx Crosby-Trey Hendrickson Fiasco

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens pivot to Trey Hendrickson after Maxx Crosby trade collapses

Baltimore recorded just 30 sacks last season, lowest in 15 years

Ravens lost seven key players in free agency in one day

While the Maxx Crosby pursuit didn’t materialize, the Baltimore Ravens still went out to acquire Hendrickson to fortify the defensive front. However, the team’s general manager, Eric DeCosta, made it clear that they may not be done yet. When asked about the defense and more additions to the pass rusher position, DeCosta shared his intention to “create a disruptive defense.”

“It is, and that (pass rusher) could come through free agency.” DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan Baltimore, “That could certainly come through the draft. Again, we feel like this is an opportunity for us. We’ve seen what Jesse Minter’s defense can do with pass rushers and how he’s able to create pressure. So we see a great opportunity for us to be a really disruptive defense this year. That’s something I felt was lacking in last year’s defense. Certainly, that burden falls on me, and I want to make sure that this year we can get after the quarterback.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Ravens’ defensive struggles were evident last season. Baltimore was ranked 24th overall in total defense, giving up 354.5 yards per game. The team ranked 30th in passing defense and 10th against the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN reported that the Ravens’ biggest offseason need was for an edge rusher. The team recorded only 30 sacks last year, the fewest in 15 years. This was the first year the team had not had an edge rusher record more than 4.5 sacks since 1996.

With the addition of Hendrickson, DeCosta is addressing the concern as the team tries to build its defensive front after losing several players in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore was looking to acquire both Crosby and Hendrickson, but a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders was not completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came to a point, probably after we lost Tyler (Linderbaum), where as we were trying to find the best way for us to get better as a football team, Trey made a lot of sense as a possible guy to look at,” DeCosta said. “So we started some discussions with him and his agent, thinking that potentially we’d have two pass rushers on the defensive line.”

What looked like a done deal quickly turned into an offseason fiasco. The Baltimore Ravens had reportedly reached an agreement to acquire Maxx Crosby, and the Raiders star had even released a farewell video to Las Vegas fans, signaling the end of his time with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_294

But just when the move seemed official, Baltimore backed out at the last moment after medical evaluations raised concerns. The sudden reversal left the Raiders in an awkward spot, having already moved ahead with free-agent plans under the assumption that the trade, which was expected to bring two first-round picks, would go through. That’s when the Ravens went on to sign Hendrickson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens agreed on a four-year, $112 million contract, including an average annual salary of $28 million and $20 million guaranteed.

The Ravens lost seven key players in free agency, all in a single day. This underscores the urgency to strengthen the defensive line, as the team looks to make a strong comeback next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A. Smith Praises Ravens for Signing Trey Hendrickson

Stephen A. Smith believes the Baltimore Ravens made the right move by signing Trey Hendrickson, even after their attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby didn’t work out. Speaking about the move, Smith pointed to Hendrickson’s production as proof that the Ravens added a major piece to their defense.

“74.2 sacks over the last six seasons, which ranks third most in the NFL behind only Myles Garrett and TJ Watt.”Smith said. “You can’t sniff that, you can’t poo-poo at that, you can’t dismiss that. It’s a big time pick up for the Baltimore ravens and to get them away from a team within the division in the AFC North is also a plus as well. So I don’t think we can look at this and say anything bad about what the ravens did here. They ended up getting what they needed, what they wanted, and you have to give props to them for doing that.”

Hendrickson originally entered the league as a third-round pick (103) in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Throughout his playing career, he has played for both the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson has accumulated 236 tackles, 81 sacks, and has made four consecutive Pro Bowls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He featured in just seven games last season due to a hip/pelvis injury that ended up requiring surgery, but his overall production speaks for itself.

Baltimore continues to work on rebuilding and improving its defense, and Hendrickson could quickly become a cornerstone for the Ravens’ pass rush. It will certainly be interesting to see which defensive additions follow, as the Ravens will be aware that the talented veteran is already going to turn 32.