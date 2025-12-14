Final Injury Report for Ravens vs. Bengals: Will Lamar Jackson, Tee Higgins Play in Week 15 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson’s situation sets the tone for Baltimore heading into a pivotal divisional matchup.

Tee Higgins’ status hangs over Cincinnati, especially given what he’s meant to their offense this season.

The injury gap between both teams looks manageable on paper, but the impact isn’t evenly distributed.

Get ready for Sunday’s AFC North showdown, where the outcome might not just come down to strategy or momentum; it could really depend on who’s actually able to play. As Baltimore and Cincinnati meet with very different stakes, the final injury report adds tension to an already tight matchup. One quarterback’s status looks settled. One-star receiver does not. And several secondary pieces could quietly swing the balance.

The biggest name on Baltimore’s report is also the least concerning. Lamar Jackson returned to practice after his routine midweek rest and logged a full session. He is expected to play. The same goes for tight end Mark Andrews, who practiced fully despite a glute issue, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who returned to full participation after missing earlier work. Keaton Mitchell, Nate Wiggins, Tavius Robinson, and Ar’Darius Washington also practiced fully, signaling availability. The only real uncertainty is Rashod Bateman, who sat out with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

On the Cincinnati side, things are looking a bit shakier. Tee Higgins is still out with a concussion and didn’t practice. Even if he clears the protocol, there’s a worry about him coming back so soon after a head injury. His absence would be a big blow, especially considering he’s racked up nine touchdowns this season. Defensive end Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai, and linebacker Shaka Heyward practiced fully and have a shot at playing. Safety PJ Jules has missed several practices due to an ankle injury and seems unlikely to suit up.

The contrast between the teams is sharp. Baltimore enters with 10 players listed, but most are trending in the right direction. Cincinnati’s list is shorter, yet heavier at the top. Higgins’ status looms largest for an offense that needs every weapon to stay alive in the playoff race.

The matchup history adds context. Baltimore has won four of the last five meetings and holds a slight scoring edge over that span. They also enter as road favorites, with Jackson healthy and the offense largely intact.

The injuries may be clearing, but the pressure in Baltimore is not. With Lamar Jackson back on the field, attention now shifts from availability to accountability.

Lamar Jackson returns as pressure builds on Ravens’ defining stretch

With Baltimore fighting to stay relevant in the AFC North, every appearance now carries weight beyond the injury report. Thursday’s sight of Jackson throwing again answered one question. It also reopened several bigger ones about where the Ravens are headed.

Jackson practiced on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday as part of a scheduled rest day. He has been listed with various lower-body issues during the second half of the season, but the team anticipates him playing Sunday against Cincinnati. Through 10 games, he has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,060 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 307 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

However, the return comes amid mounting scrutiny. Baltimore sits at 6-7, chasing Pittsburgh in the division. The margin for error is gone. Recent performances have sparked concern about consistency, execution, and the overall direction of the offense. Injuries and missed practice time have only sharpened that focus.

That backdrop fueled a broader conversation this week. Analyst Nick Wright suggested the relationship between Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh may be nearing a breaking point.

“I think Lamar is over Harbaugh,” Wright said, pointing to frustration over health management and availability. “The fact that John Harbaugh cannot seem to get a handle on the health and practice status of his star player is an ominous sign.”

This idea resonated with many. Harbaugh is one of the longest-serving coaches in the league, boasting a Super Bowl title on his record. Yet, recent years have seen a lack of postseason success. Early playoff exits and inconsistent finishes have led to doubts about whether the current setup can still lead to a championship run.

Jackson’s style adds another layer. His ability to turn broken plays into explosive gains remains a central part of Baltimore’s identity. It also exposes him to more contact, wear, and uncertainty from week to week.

Still, the path forward is clear. Four games remain. A strong finish could quiet the noise. A stumble could accelerate it. For now, Jackson is back on the field. Everything else is unresolved.