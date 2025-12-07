Final Injury Report for Steelers vs Ravens: Will Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson Play in Week 14 Game?

With a combined 20+ players listed on this week’s injury report, the AFC North showdown between the Steelers and Ravens is shaping up to be quite a battle. Based on the official information, the Ravens have ruled out two players, with a handful of others who were not fully involved in practice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tavius Robinson is one of the two players who won’t be available against the Steelers. After injuring his foot against the Rams in Week 6, the linebacker has been on IR since then. He did do limited practice, but is still not fit enough to step on the field.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington has been sidelined since mid-May because of a torn Achilles. He fully participated in this week’s practice, but is not fit enough to play his first regular-season game in 2025. His injury raised concerns that he might miss the entire season, and it appears that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries have plagued Lamar Jackson‘s season. He missed three games because of a hamstring injury in early October against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday, he suffered an ankle injury during practice. As a result, he missed Thursday’s practice but practiced on Friday. For the past five weeks, the quarterback has been playing with injuries, and it looks like he will continue the streak against the Steelers as well.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Ravens vs Chiefs SEP 5 September 5, 2024: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240905_zma_c04_310.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree290409

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffered an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings in early November. A hip drop tackle by Isaiah Rodgers led to the injury. Fortunately, he is back in training and fully participated this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornerback Nate Wiggins and wide receiver Devontez Walker are suffering from foot and groin injuries, respectively. Both of them fully participated in practice. While Wiggins was injured in Week 13 against the Bengals, Walker missed Thursday’s practice because of a groin injury but practiced on Friday.

Ronnie Stanley did not participate in training since he was given rest. Travis Jones was part of the practice session, but he was listed under NIR-Personal ahead of the Sunday Night Football game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the Baltimore Ravens have a bumpy road ahead in Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers also don’t have it easy.

Going into Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three players out

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to Baltimore with several key absences. While some are out indefinitely, others are given rest. Derrick Harmon and Calvin Anderson will be unavailable against the Ravens as they both are suffering from knee injuries and haven’t practiced all week. Harmon sustained a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers during a pre-season game. Since then, he has been sidelined. As for Calvin Anderson, it remains unknown how he sustained the injury. Safety Kyle Dugger also won’t be available on Sunday after suffering a hand injury on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linebacker T.J. Watt was active in practice, but is still suffering from a toe injury. He suffered the injury against the Bills in Week 13, when Dawson Knox stepped on his toe. In the same game, cornerback James Pierre sustained a concussion and has been added to the injury list.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek sustained a shoulder injury unexpectedly in late October, but he was active during this week’s practice sessions.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been suffering from a wrist injury since Week 11. When the Bengals players sacked him, his hand landed awkwardly, leading to his injury. Rodgers played in Week 13 and is likely to lead the team in Week 14, after fully participating in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Metcalf, Isaac Seumalo, and Jalen Ramsey practiced on all three days, but they are designated under the “rest” and “NIR-rest” categories.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also suffered an elbow injury after landing awkwardly during a tackle against the Chargers. Fortunately, he has returned to practice.

Linebacker Patrick Queen did limited practice because of his glute injury. He suffered the injury against the Buffalo Bills and was taken out of the game in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 6-6 in the AFC North. A win will ensure a smoother path to the playoffs, while a loss will probably result in missing out. With both teams having a multitude of injuries, the game may be decided by which team can better overcome its lengthy injury list.