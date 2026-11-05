Ravens Forced Into Major QB Move After Injury Blows to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

The Ravens’ Super Bowl aspirations took a sharp hit in five weeks, dropping from 4-1 to 4-4 as injuries wrecked their offense. Cycling through three quarterbacks in a single game proved how desperate the situation in Baltimore had become. With both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined, the Ravens are turning to a crucial trade, Jacoby Brissett, to rescue their season.

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“Trade: The #Ravens are finalizing a trade for former #AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett, per me and @AdamSchefter,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote on X. “Filling the void left by the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend.”

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Lamar Jackson on IR and Tyler Huntley are actually done for the year. Hence, it appears to be a sensible move on Baltimore’s part. They had no choice but to push the button on a major trade to keep their season alive.

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The 36-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills took away two crucial entities from the team. First was the two-time MVP Jackson, who was replaced by Huntley after he suffered a right thumb injury on Baltimore’s first offensive play from scrimmage. Jackson has been sidelined earlier as well for three games after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4, with Huntley starting all those games.

But the quarterback curse didn’t end there for the Ravens, as Huntley also suffered an injury, which was a turf toe. The Ravens were then forced to call the undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano for the remainder of the game against the Bills.

This quarterback problem echoes what happened to Baltimore in 2021. Back then, injuries to their quarterbacks ruined a great season and forced the team to desperately look for new players in the middle of the year.

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The two injured quarterbacks have now been reported further regarding their injury updates. Jackson has been put on injured reserve following his thumb injury, and is set to miss at least the next four games.

Meanwhile, Huntley has been sidelined for the rest of the season, with his injury being serious as per the tests, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

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Head coach Jesse Minter told the media that the Ravens were “kind of working through some things” when asked about who would start at the quarterback position against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. It is now clear what “things” the team has been focusing on.

Brissett has had 73 career starts in his 11-year NFL career so far, with a 23-50 record. While that record is the second-worst in the league among QBs with 50 starts over the past decade, the Ravens desperately need experience, and Brissett might be their only chance.

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Moreover, Brissett has already warmed up and opened his hands coming into this season, having eight starts with the Arizona Cardinals before head coach Mike LaFleur decided to name Gardner Minshew II as the starter and move Brissett to QB3.

Brissett is also a strong protector of the football, which can play to the Ravens’ advantage as they have had one of the worst offenses this season in Jackson’s absence. Additionally, he has spent two seasons with Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfolk in the Cardinals, which could further help him learn the Ravens’ offense as quickly as possible.

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But Brissett won’t be able to play against the Jaguars, as the deal is yet to be finalized, leaving the Ravens with the undrafted rookie, in whom the team has shown confidence.

Amid Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injuries, the Ravens show trust in the undrafted rookie

Baltimore was certainly worried after their starting quarterbacks were falling like dominoes with injuries, which made them go ahead with a few moves. First, the Ravens signed Kedon Slovis from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Then they brought Austin Reed back to the practice squad.

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But amid these moves, they have now trusted Fagnano to lead the offense against an in-form Jaguars on Thursday. While the rookie has no NFL starts, he has started 45 games across seven collegiate seasons. He was also the passing-yards leader (509) in the NFL in preseason and threw only one interception, which further shows his abilities.

“He’s cool, calm and collected; [he] doesn’t really get rattled, has a really good demeanor [and] played in a bunch of games in college,” Minter said. “I thought we operated really well when he was in there in the preseason, just from time on the play clock and penalties and substitutions. So, you certainly feel good about it.”

Even star wide receiver Zay Flowers has shown confidence in Fagnano, saying that “he knows the playbook by heart.” Even though Fagnano couldn’t do much against the Bills, throwing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception, this hasn’t stopped him from putting his “best foot forward.”

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“It’s special. It’s really the only way I can think about it,” Fagnano said of the opportunity handed to him. “You work a lot to get into this position. I guess being an undrafted guy and coming in as a rookie, you could look at it as a developmental year, but I don’t look at it like that. It’s another year, and I have guys counting on me to play good football, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Ravens are 4-4 in the league right now and will face the Jaguars (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in front of their home crowd. While Brissett will soon be looking to take charge of the Ravens, Fagnano has a golden opportunity to prove his worth.