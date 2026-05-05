Former Cowboys QB Could Land Fresh Opportunity With Another AFC Team After Being Cut by Ravens

After spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens, backup quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to join an AFC team that has been struggling to find an offensive leader. Rush has grown into a top backup signal-caller, but had a disappointing 2025 season as the QB2 behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

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His dip in form led to Tyler Huntley taking over the backup role, and in March, the Ravens released him from the roster. However, Rush could soon be back on the Gridiron with the New York Jets, looking for an option in the QB room.

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“Another experienced option would be longtime Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush,” The Jet Press’ Charlie Baduini reported. “The eight-year veteran has 42 appearances in his career and is 9-7 as a starter. His most recent stint with the Baltimore Ravens was not a good one. Rush wouldn’t be the most talented option for the Jets to add behind Smith, but he would certainly bring a level of stability that they don’t currently have.”

As per the report, the New York Jets are expected to bring in Cooper Rush after trading former QB1 Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick. With Fields moving to Kansas, the Jets quarterback room is on the lookout for an acquisition, especially at QB2.

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With the franchise bringing in former Las Vegas Raiders star Geno Smith, who is expected to start, a backup spot behind the veteran quarterback is still up for grabs. With names like Bailey Zappe and rookie Cade Klubnik, Cooper Rush immediately emerges as a more well-rounded option despite his poor 2025 season, where he threw for 303 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Getty ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But looking at his overall numbers, Rush has completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,766 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 39 games with a 9-7 record as a starter. Hence, he could be the perfect backup for Smith, who brings stability to the offense and even allows rookie Klubnik to learn and take up the starting role in the future.

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Now, as the Ravens have moved from Cooper Rush as their backup ahead of the 2026 season, the franchise has brought in an exciting rookie as an undrafted free agent after the NFL draft in Pittsburgh to create more competition in their quarterback room.

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Ravens QB room looks stacked after Diego Pavia signing

The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia three days before he was set to try out for the team at the rookie minicamp. Baltimore signed Pavia after picking up undrafted Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano. Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years, is one of the most accomplished and controversial players in college football.

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He finished second among all FBS players with 334.8 total yards per game and 29 touchdown passes while rushing for 10 more. He also led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, the first season in school history with double-digit wins. Pavia was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

“I think the young man is a talented player,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said about Pavia’s signing. “I’m excited to see what he brings this weekend, and there will be a competition. We feel really good about Lamar [Jackson], and we feel really good about ‘Snoop’ [Tyler] Huntley. After that, it’s basically a contest to see who the best man is. We’ll access that, and we’ll move forward.”

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Despite all the success he has had in college, Pavia is expected to play third-string QB, behind Tyler Huntley. Both these players will definitely push each other for minutes, as Lamar Jackson will be hoping he stays fit for the Ravens in 2026.

The two-time MVP played 13 games last season, which is why the Ravens did not have a season like they would have expected. However, with him back and the arrival of Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore is going to be a tough team to beat next season.