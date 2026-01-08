Former NFL QB Makes Bold Lamar Jackson Claim as Ravens Front Office Lines Up HC Interviews

Lamar Jackson, the 2x MVP of the year, has failed to win a Super Bowl yet again this season. Patience is wearing thin among the fans, but amidst all the criticism and negativity, former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham delivered rather high praise on the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. This bold take lands at a pivotal moment for the organization, as the front office is simultaneously searching for a new head coach tasked with finally unlocking Jackson’s full postseason potential.

“Love him. I think he’s possibly the greatest quarterback ever to play,” said Cunningham. “Lamar is probably the most talented quarterback in the history of sports. I don’t care if its rugby, football, whatever it may be. This young man is so dynamic.”

Cunningham went on to say he’d pay just to watch Lamar play, and that he doesn’t even like going to games. He talked about the way Jackson can flip a stadium in an instant. One snap, it’s a 90-yard run. The next, a frozen rope on a slant that turns into six. He’s that special.

It’s not surprising that he feels that way about Jackson. He’s racked up 22,608 yards and 187 touchdowns, and has carried the Ravens to way too many wins. That 4,172-yard season last year alone would turn anyone into a fan.

You can frame Lamar Jackson however you want. There are plenty of narratives out there. But the talent itself isn’t debatable. From the moment he entered the league, he’s been one of the most electric regular-season players football has seen. Two MVPs, three First-Team All-Pro selections, and a level of dual-threat ability that still doesn’t have many replicas.

And yet, the postseason record clouds over everything. A 3–5 playoff record with no SB appearances. Until that changes, the ‘overrated’ narrative might not change. And this year, thanks to Tyler Loop missing a late field goal, Jackson won’t get a chance to rewrite that story.

But the sad part is, people forget how shared those playoff failures have been. In 2023, there was Zay Flowers’ fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, Mark Andrews’ drop against the Buffalo Bills. This year, it was Loop’s FG miss. Jackson hasn’t always been perfect, sure, but he hasn’t been alone in those moments, either.

But whether the failure is on him or not, getting the GOAT status would be a hard task without a Super Bowl. Think of all the legendary quarterbacks, such as Brady, Joe Montana, and Troy Aikman, all of whom have more than one Super Bowl win. Jackson doesn’t even have one. That needs to change, soon.

This season’s collapse ultimately cost John Harbaugh his job. With the Ravens now lining up head-coaching interviews, change might be incoming.

Ravens line up HC interviews

After yet another January disappointment, the Ravens parted ways with John Harbaugh, a move that was long overdue. He has not delivered a Super Bowl title since the 2012 season. Sure, he’s gone 180–113 in his coaching career, but with the talent he had at his disposal? He should’ve won more. The front office finally reached its breaking point, and they’re looking at new names.

Reports indicate the Ravens have requested permission to interview Klint Kubiak and Anthony Weaver for their head coaching vacancy.

It’s safe to say that this is a pretty decent list of candidates. Kubiak has been at the controls of one of the league’s most productive offenses this season with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is averaging 28.4 points per game, third-best in the NFL, and ranks seventh in total offense at 362.3 yards per game.

There’s also a familiarity angle that won’t be lost on Baltimore. Kubiak works under Mike Macdonald, who previously coordinated the Ravens’ defense, and his last name carries some weight in the building. His father, Gary Kubiak, helped shape some of Baltimore’s most efficient offenses years ago.

Weaver’s resume is a little different. The Miami Dolphins had a rough season overall, but their defense held together far better than the offense. More importantly, Weaver isn’t a stranger in Baltimore. He spent three seasons on the Ravens’ staff from 2021 to 2023, starting as defensive line coach and run-game coordinator before being promoted to assistant HC.

Oh, and the list isn’t stopping just yet. There are also reports that Baltimore is expected to interview Vance Joseph. If that happens, he may be the most compelling name yet. The Denver Broncos, along with the Houston Texans, field one of the league’s best defenses. Denver allows just 18.3 points per game and has ridden that unit to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Whoever they end up choosing, he won’t disappoint. And Lamar Jackson might finally have a season to remember next year.