Former Ravens Star Pushes Back Against Fierce Lamar Jackson Campaign Ahead of Steelers Game

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thanks to a win in Week 17, everything now points to a winner-take-all clash in Week 18. The stakes could not be higher for the Baltimore Ravens to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Naturally, the noise followed fast, with hot takes flooding timelines. Some loud voices even suggested Lamar Jackson should sit, even if healthy. However, not everyone from the Ravens’ past is buying that idea.

One former Baltimore star came out swinging, and he did not hesitate. Speaking on Monday Night Countdown, Marcus Spears made his stance crystal clear.

“I know how y’all think about Lamar Jackson. I am not going to listen to it. This team has won every season because of him.”

Spears doubled down with fire.

“They have been in the playoffs, A. F. C. Championship games. They may run. This has been one of the best offensive football teams the last five years in the NFL, and we got one season where the dude been beat up, and I don’t give a damn if you don’t like how he come to the building. Your a– wasn’t talking about that when he was out there winning MVPs and putting the team on his back when everybody else was injured.”

Jackson has driven Baltimore to four AFC North crowns. The Ravens Flock has watched the division banner stay home the past two seasons. And he did so with a mind-blowing stat.

In his 8 seasons for the Ravens, Jackson has thrown for 22,370 yards and 184 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 4 Pro Bowls and has won 2 MVP awards.

Still, the other side refuses to quiet down. Shannon Sharpe took to social media with a bold pitch.

“Some might see this as a hot take, but IF* I’m the Ravens. I’m going with Huntley as my starter. King Henry getting at least 30 carries more IF* needed. ##RavensSteelers #WinnerTakeAll.”

To be fair, the argument is not fully empty. Tyler Huntley has done everything asked of him. In Jackson’s absence, Huntley delivered two straight wins. He beat the Bears and the Packers, both playoff teams. He completed 78.6% of his passes, threw for 293 yards, and added two touchdowns with no picks. Plus, he ran for 113 yards. Simply put, he steadied the ship.

Meanwhile, in 12 starts, Jackson sits at 6 and 6. He averages 192.6 passing yards. That ranks 24th among quarterbacks with double-digit starts. His rushing output dropped to 340 yards – a career low. Still, context matters. This is not all on him.

Ultimately, this season has been a matter of survival. The constant injuries wrecked rhythm and timing. They limited movement and trust. Yet, with the Black and Gold waiting and Steeler Nation ready, the Ravens still face the same question. Do you ride with your MVP? Or blink when it matters most?

Will Lamar Jackson start in the regular season finale?

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh kept things open-ended when asked about Lamar Jackson’s status. The Ravens travel to the Steel City for a Sunday night showdown at Acrisure Stadium. The AFC North crown sits right there. Yet, Jackson’s availability remains unclear after he missed the win at Lambeau Field.

As Harbaugh put it, “It’s to be determined” if his quarterback will suit up.

Harbaugh explained the cautious approach in more detail.

“He’s coming off a very serious injury, and he’s working at it,” he continued. “I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday [when the Ravens return to practice].”

Jackson suffered a back contusion on Dec. 21 against New England. He took a knee to the back. Because of that, he never practiced last week. Harbaugh called it a “painful” situation, and the Ravens played it safe.

Still, there is real optimism inside the building.

The two-time MVP has shown progress as the days passed. Harbaugh admitted the early outlook was rough.

“It was not good at all early in the week, and it improved as the week went on,” Harbaugh said. “That was cause for optimism.”

That improvement keeps the door open for Jackson, and it keeps Ravens Flock locked in.

Now, it all comes down to one night. For the first time, the Ravens (8-8) face the Steelers (9-7) with the division on the line. The winner not only takes the AFC North but also grabs the No. 4 seed and a home game on Wild Card Weekend, while the loser goes home. With so much at stake, how Baltimore approaches Lamar Jackson will define everything.