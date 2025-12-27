Former Ravens Star Calls Out John Harbaugh and Coaching Staff’s “Dumb” Decisions Following Major Derrick Henry Blunder

Essentials Inside The Story A late coaching decision flipped a game the Ravens fully controlled, turning a sure win into a brutal collapse when it mattered most

The move sparked backlash inside and outside the locker room, raising uncomfortable questions about leadership and judgment in crunch time

Now facing long playoff odds, Baltimore's margin for error is gone, and one mistake may end a streak years in the making

For three quarters, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens looked unstoppable. But one fourth-quarter decision didn’t just cost them the game; it ignited criticism from one of their own. The Ravens were leading 24-13 in the early fourth quarter, firmly in control before the head coach’s questionable decision that altered the course of the game. The New England Patriots added 15 points in return to win the game by 28-24.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ravens coach John Harbaugh rotated star running back Derrick Henry for Keaton Mitchell in the fourth quarter. Derrick scored two touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry, easily remaining the Ravens’ best player against the Patriots. However, they lost control of the game as soon as Derrick left the field. As a result, football experts, including the former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, O’Ler Wally Williams, slammed John Harbaugh’s controversial move.

“Some things are just inexcusable, whether it’s the old line, or it’s just a bad decision with coaching. I mean, just dumb coaching at times,” Williams criticized the Ravens’ fourth-quarter blunder on Bmore Sports Podcast on December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

After building a 24-13 lead early in the fourth quarter, they needed to do the obvious things: run the clock, lean on Derrick Henry, and keep Drake Maye and the Patriots offense watching from the sideline. Instead, Henry, who had already run for 128 yards, scored twice and averaged over seven yards a carry, never touched the ball again after his two-yard touchdown. Yes, he fumbled earlier, but he was still clearly the most effective player on offense, especially with Lamar Jackson out for the entire second half because of a back injury.

With Keaton Mitchell taking the snaps and the Ravens unable to control the tempo, New England stayed alive, took advantage, and flipped the game. What made it worse was the timing: Baltimore entered the day controlling its own destiny and had a clear path to the AFC North title, including a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. By benching the one player built to close out games, the Ravens didn’t just lose a lead; they may have turned that final division showdown into a meaningless one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Ravens have 7 wins and 8 losses, sitting second in the AFC North Division, behind the Steelers (9-6).

It will be the first time the Ravens may miss out on the playoff race since 2021. As one of the most consistent teams in the NFL, they have advanced to the playoffs in six of their last seven campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

John Harbaugh regrets his decision

Amid criticism from fans, John Harbaugh has acknowledged his error, regretting the fourth-quarter change. Following the game, the Baltimore Ravens coach said,

“Looking back on it right now, I would have grabbed it and said, ‘No, put Derrick in the game’, but that’s not really the way it works in real time. It’s the guys doing the rotation, the coach doing the rotation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Derrick Henry shone against the New England Patriots and has remained in good form throughout the season. As of Week 16, the seasoned running back has 1253 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, placing him among the best running backs in the league. In addition to the Patriots game, he brought his A-game against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns this season.

With an impressive 49-yard run, Derrick scored two touchdowns against the Bills in the season opener. At 9.1 YPC, the running back’s notable performance against the Bengals sealed a 24-0 victory. He was instrumental in the Ravens’ win against the Browns, standing out with a season-long 59-yard run.

However, after the costly error in Week 16, John Harbaugh will think twice before rotating him in the remaining must-win games.