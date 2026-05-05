Former Steelers QB Signs With Ravens As Diego Pavia’s Competition Heats Up in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback room just got a lot more interesting and a lot more crowded. After signing as an undrafted free agent, Diego Pavia had been competing for a spot on the team’s roster, and his job just became that much harder when the Ravens signed another quarterback from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He still has a chance, but now he has less room for mistakes.

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“Ravens announce they’ve signed Skylar Thompson, who becomes the 5th QB on the roster. The others: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano, ” Jamison Hensley posted on X.

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Thompson, a four-year veteran who previously played for the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, will compete for the No. 3 spot during offseason workouts. The Ravens currently have Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley leading the quarterback group. Still, head coach Jesse Minter mentioned on Saturday that the team could carry anywhere from three to five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster. That number may include adding another experienced veteran to the mix.

“I think that’s a little bit in flux,” Minter said. “I think there’s a place for anywhere from three to five, especially for the offseason, just to make sure we have everything covered.”

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The Ravens added two undrafted rookies to their 90-man roster—Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and UConn’s Joe Fagnano, both of whom took part in the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Pavia, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist, naturally drew a lot of attention from reporters on Saturday.

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“Diego, just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark,” Minter said.

Thompson brings four years of experience, including time with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. Injuries and limited opportunities have slowed him down, but he has shown flashes. He played in 11 games with Miami and made four starts, going 1-3. One of those starts came in a close playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2022, where he had 220 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

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Last season, he was mostly on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injured reserve list because of his hamstring injury. Even though most teams prefer experienced players, Minter seems to be willing to give younger players a chance. That keeps the door open for Pavia.

Diego Pavia looks to prove himself in Baltimore

Diego Pavia’s path to the Baltimore Ravens was never guaranteed. He did not arrive as a draft pick or a big signing but as a long shot with upside. The team signed the former Vanderbilt quarterback to a three-year, undrafted free-agent deal worth $3.1 million.

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Throughout the pre-draft process, questions loomed around his age (24), his height (5-foot-10), and his off-field decision-making. Still, Minter wants him to make the most of this opportunity.

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“Diego, just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark,” Minter said. “I know the program (Vanderbilt) he came from, and I know a lot of people who worked with him. A really hard worker. He really helped elevate that program. He’s in the door; show us what you can do; let the chips fall where they may.

Jesse Minter is watching closely.

“He’s had some experiences that are learning experiences that he can learn from and be better from.” Minter said, “This guy played quarterback in the SEC and played at a high level. It’s a cool story for him. For us, we see an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something.”

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During his time at New Mexico State and Vanderbilt, he threw for over 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns, earning a 91‑plus PFF grade in 2025. Undoubtedly, Pavia offers solid on-paper production with elite college production.

However, his future with the team is still up in the air, as he has no guaranteed money, and competition has risen.