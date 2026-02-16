Free Agent Isaiah Likely Hints at Next NFL Destination Amid Reports Linking TE to Ravens’ Rival

Is tight end Isaiah Likely teasing about his next NFL landing spot? With his rookie deal expired, the Baltimore Ravens star became a free agent this offseason. Recently, his telling move on social media fanned the flames that he may be on his way out. With the New England Patriots searching for more offensive weapons, Likely’s social media reaction suggests that he may be ready for a homecoming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, Isaiah Likely posted a carousel on Instagram, with one picture featuring him sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game. While the post grabbed alone, what went down in the comment section ended up stirring the pot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Come back home, bro,” one user wrote, adding a heart and eyes emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaiah Likely (@isaiahlikely_4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old responded by liking the comment. As his four-year, $4.16 million contract expired after the 2025 season, the timing of this online interaction carries weight. And since such public moves are often not random in celebrity culture, fans took it as a sign that he is ready to join his home team. For those who don’t know, Likely is a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He attended Everett High School after transferring from Malden, making him a true hometown talent. And the team that represents the US state in focus is the Patriots. In fact, reports linking the two sides have been circulating for weeks now. According to projections, Mike Vrabel’s team will have over $32 million in cap space when the free agency window opens on March 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Currently, they don’t have any internal free agents to prioritize and will likely seek outside talent to meet their requirements. One of their biggest needs is a reliable pass catcher for young quarterback Drake Maye, and Likely could be a match. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has served as a steady player on Baltimore’s offense. His career peaked in 2024 when he logged 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

So far, he has totaled 135 catches for 1,568 receiving yards and fifteen touchdowns. Playing behind All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews may have limited his role in the group. However, his athletic upside stands out and could be something the Patriots could capitalize on. If things don’t work out, there may be another who could go after him. The Cleveland Browns can bring him in now that TE David Njoku has announced that he won’t return.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.