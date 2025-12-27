Ravens Front Office Wants Lamar Jackson Out of Baltimore, Claim Shannon Sharpe & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story Shannon Sharpe gives his take on the front-office frustration with Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s injuries and cap hit dominate Ravens discussions.

Jim Harbaugh publicly denies internal issues involving Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ quarterback may have won the Pro Bowl four times, the Bert Bell Award, and the MVP twice, and more. Despite all of that, is his Baltimore era on life support? The former Denver Broncos tight end, Shannon Sharpe, seems to think so.

Sharpe was joined by the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, in The Nightcap Show. The duo discussed Jackson’s future in Baltimore amid his injuries:

“Tensions are reportedly heating up between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens front office,” Sharpe said. “In particular, Lamar’s conditioning and his handful of injuries this season, and a lengthy return from each of them. Baltimore columnist Mike Preston positioned the idea that the Ravens should look at every option with Lamar this offseason, adding that Lamar would love to play in Miami.”

However, Johnson claimed that the teams leak information like this to journalists just to get the “ball rolling.”

“How would Mike Preston know that there are issues going on with Lamar and the front office?” Johnson questioned. “Anytime a reporter says something, anything he writes, anything he is saying, is coming from in-house. This game… they’re leaking information to the media. They do this on purpose. This is the game they play. They do this all the time. The organization, the front office, leaks stuff like this just to get the f******* ball rolling.”

However, it might not be easy to just “get the ball rolling” when it comes to moving Jackson out. The quarterback signed a five-year deal with the Ravens, worth $260 million in 2023. Heading into the next season, the agreement will carry a cap hit of $74.5 million. If the team trades Jackson, it would free up $17 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

When you examine his stats, trading for Jackson will be an upgrade for most teams; however, not many teams would want this trade solely because of the financial implications. In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six picks, while also adding 340 rushing yards and two more scores.

Along with rumors about Jackson’s future, The Baltimore Sun also reported that Jackson had fallen asleep in meetings, which was not well-received by head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh quickly cleared the air about that.

Jim Harbaugh comments on rumors surrounding Lamar Jackson

With rumors flying around about Jackson’s exit, head coach Jim Harbaugh had a completely different opinion. Furthermore, he denied any such report about Jackson sleeping in team meetings.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting. Our relationship is A-plus. So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.”

The quarterback suffered an injury in the game against the New England Patriots. Furthermore, he did not participate in practice due to a back contusion and was downgraded to out yesterday.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Ravens, who will be eliminated if they lose their next game against the Green Bay Packers.