Furious Lamar Jackson Confirms Stance on Ravens Future as John Harbaugh Blames Tyler Loop for Playoff Exit

Lamar Jackson tried to do it all this season. He kept the team alive when it had the worst defense in the league. He played hurt. He played when no one else did. But it wasn’t enough, as the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-24. Their season is over, and Jackson can’t be bothered talking about his future right now.

According to Ravens beat writer Bo Smolka, Lamar Jackson was asked about his future, contract cap number, and things like that, but he was just focused on tonight’s loss.

“Bro, we just lost a game, a divisional game, a game that could’ve put us in the playoffs. I’m not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you,” he said.

There will be time for those conversations. The Ravens are going to need one. Baltimore enters the offseason needing to restructure Jackson’s deal to create cap flexibility, all while staring at a long list of contributors headed toward free agency. But this isn’t just about what the Ravens want to do. It’s about what Jackson wants.

And after seasons like this, that question gets louder. This one hurt. Maybe more than most. It capped off one of the most draining years of the Jackson era, and for the second straight season, it ended with him doing enough to win and not getting the result. At some point, even the most loyal player starts to wonder.

You can debate Lamar Jackson all you want. But the reality is simple: he’s good enough to win a Super Bowl. And he deserves to be on a team that can actually get him there.

Even Sunday night was another example. Baltimore wasn’t playing clean football, but Jackson tried to pull them through it anyway. He threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, pushing and prodding until the final moments. Still, the win never came.

Contract talk will follow. Jackson has two years remaining on his five-year, $260 million extension. His cap hit sits at $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027, with $29 million in guaranteed money due in 2026. Those numbers all but guarantee discussions will happen. Just…not tonight.

Because when this one ended, the focus wasn’t on Lamar’s future or even John Harbaugh’s. It landed squarely on Tyler Loop, the player Harbaugh pointed to afterward.

John Harbaugh points fingers at Tyler Loop

After the two teams traded touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter, the Baltimore Ravens did exactly what they needed to do. They converted a fourth-and-seven, moved into position, and set up a potential game-winner for kicker Tyler Loop. Loop’s attempt sailed wide right. And just like that, the Ravens’ season ended.

From the sideline, John Harbaugh felt they were exactly where they wanted to be. He explained afterward that they didn’t want to risk anything going wrong on a run before the kick. The goal was simple: center the ball, protect the situation, and trust the spot. Harbaugh thought his team was in a good spot.

Before the game, there was a priest blessing the end zone with holy water, the same end zone where the upright stood that Loop was aiming for. If you’re looking for something symbolic to hang the moment on, you could point there. But football doesn’t work that way. At the end of the day, the kick had to be made. And it wasn’t.

Loop was perfect on the season from 40 to 49 yards, going 7-for-7 before that miss. It was a mentality issue. He’s a rookie, and moments like that can overwhelm even veterans. Still, you hope it doesn’t linger.

Now comes the offseason. And it won’t be quiet. Between Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, and a roster full of decisions waiting to be made, there’s work ahead.