Ravens Get Declan Doyle Warning After Coach’s Controversial Lamar Jackson Comments

The Baltimore Ravens handed the offense to Declan Doyle, trusting him to elevate Lamar Jackson while keeping the attack as dangerous as ever. The organization believes he can unlock another layer in Jackson’s game. However, before he even calls a regular-season snap, a warning has already surfaced, coming all the way from Denver Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton.

“Declan was extremely detailed. He was a quality control coach for us. I remember [him] just taking all the steps. … He took the journey the right way. … In the blink of an eye, we lost him. And now Chicago lost him, and it’s Baltimore’s benefit. He’s a tremendous football coach. He’s bright.”

Further addressing Doyle’s potential head coaching future, he shared a view that may not sit well with the Ravens.

“Absolutely. And it’ll be quicker than Baltimore wants.” Payton said,

While it reflects on the promising path Doyle is on, it also suggests that if he achieves success too soon, the team could lose him sooner than they’d like.

Doyle, 29, has built a reputation as one of the league’s fastest-rising minds. Last season, he played a key role in helping the Chicago Bears’ offense guide former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams past 4,000 passing yards and into the postseason as the No. 2 seed.

He worked under Sean Payton as the Broncos’ tight ends coach from 2023 to 2024. He then joined Ben Johnson’s staff at Chicago, holding the offensive coordinator title while Johnson handled the play-calling. Under Doyle, Chicago jumped from last in total yards to sixth at 369.2 per game and from 28th in scoring to ninth at 25.9.

Now Doyle takes control in Baltimore, where the Ravens offense features a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson, a rushing champion in the backfield, plus weapons like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, and Mark Andrews. And Doyle has already started to lay down clear expectations. He recently delivered a strict message to every player, including Jackson.

Declan Doyle sends a strong OTA message to Lamar Jackson

Recently, Declan Doyle announced that he wants every player in the building for voluntary OTAs in May, including Lamar Jackson. While it’s controversial, as coaches cannot force attendance during that phase, Doyle framed it as non-negotiable for a team that says it wants a Super Bowl.

After the Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh following another playoff disappointment, the young staff under new HC Jessie Minter faces real pressure in 2026. Therefore, Doyle has acted quickly to define expectations. He believes Jackson still has another level, especially by tightening his first read before improvising.

“That first play can be more consistent at times with his eyes, with his footwork within the system,” Doyle said. “That’s kind of what I’ve noticed as we’ve watched the tape.”

In 2025, Jackson recorded a 103.8 passer rating with 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. However, numbers alone will not satisfy the flock. They want a Lombardi Trophy. For that reason, former NFL defensive end and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears urged Jackson to follow Doyle’s lead.

“If Lamar Jackson’s a– isn’t there in the off-season with a brand new offensive coordinator, we’re going to come on during this football season,” Spears said. “And the first minute they struggled, we are going to talk about how Lamar wasn’t there when this coach showed up.”

He also praised the decision as a bold first step.

“I think that’s a big move by Declan Doyle,” Spears added. “It’s establishing respect. It’s establishing, ‘I’m the offensive coordinator, but I want my quarterback here, the guy that I’ve seen do big things in this league to be a big part of the success that we have.’ This will be the most polarizing offensive coordinator job in the league because of who Lamar Jackson is.”

So now the focus shifts to one simple question. Will Jackson show up for voluntary OTAs at M&T Bank Stadium in Charm City, and will this partnership click right away? Only time will answer that.