Ravens Get $74.5M News on Lamar Jackson Amid Reports 2x NFL MVP Wants Dolphins Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson carries massive $74.5 million cap hits in both 2026 and 2027

Ravens can either sign the QB to a long-term extension or trade him to lower the hits

Jackson's no-trade clause gives him significant control over his destination if a move occurs

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are staring at a moment that could shape the future. Insiders keep circling back to the same issue. Money and years. Ravens Nation can feel the tension building. This does not sound like a quiet offseason problem anymore. It sounds like a decision point that is getting louder by the week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti laid it out on X with no sugarcoating.

“Lamar Jackson carries $74.5 million cap hits in 2026 and 2027. He is expected to make $52 million cash in each season; 5th highest next year, 3rd most in 2027.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is heavy math. That is the kind of math that forces front offices to act. Then, the conversation turned serious, as ESPN’s Dan Graziano jumped in with a blunt view of the path ahead.

“The Ravens need to extend him to get that cap hit down, or else they need to trade him, which obviously would open up yet another QB1 position for next season,” Graziano said. “Jackson has a no-trade clause, so he’d have some say in this if the Ravens decided to explore options.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not about Lamar falling off a cliff. Yet, the dominance from his back-to-back All-Pro years has not fully shown up. Through 12 starts, he has 2,311 passing yards, with 18 touchdowns. He also threw six picks. Meanwhile, his 28.3 rushing yards per game sit at a career low. That stands out.

On top of that, health issues are creeping into the story. The two-time MVP already missed three games with a hamstring injury. Now, a back issue clouds his status for Saturday against the Packers at Lambeau. Availability matters. Especially when cap hits loom this large and patience runs thin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Finally, league whispers refuse to fade. One NFL executive told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe that Jackson “doesn’t look the same,” while another said he’s “just not as explosive as in the past.” Add this to a fresh insider claim that the 2x NFL MVP wants a Dolphins trade.

Lamar Jackson wants to play for the Miami Dolphins next

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are reportedly “at a crossroads” in their relationshipwhile the Dolphins are hunting for their next franchise QB. And suddenly, the idea feels real. That quarterback could be Lamar Jackson.

In Preston’s words, he explains how frustration inside the Ravens building has slowly built up. From the team’s point of view, professionalism has become an issue. Jackson reportedly has fallen asleep in team meetings. He reportedly stays up late playing video games and also follows a different set of rules than the rest of the locker room.

On top of that, Preston notes that John Harbaugh has “become tired of Jackson.” As a result, the relationship between the coach and quarterback appears as strained as it has ever been in Charm City. So, in other words, either Jackson goes, or Harbaugh goes. That is where the Dolphins enter the picture.

Jackson is a South Florida native who attended Boynton Beach High School in Palm Beach County. He also admitted in the past that while he grew up a Cowboys fan, the Dolphins were his second team. Most importantly, Preston flat-out says that even today, Jackson would “love to play” for the Dolphins.

Of course, the logistics look messy. Managing Lamar’s contract, Tua’s deal, and the draft picks would give any front office a headache. Still, this is a move the Dolphins must talk through. There are very few quarterbacks with Lamar’s skill set and resume. If even a small window opens from his camp, you explore it. Every time.