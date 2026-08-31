“Get Up Out of Baltimore”: Lamar Jackson Tipped to Leave Ravens Amid Contract Uncertainty

Lamar Jackson has been the face of the Baltimore Ravens for years, but that loyalty is now being questioned. Amid growing uncertainty over his contract situation, one voice is urging the star quarterback to walk away entirely. That blunt take has reignited debate over whether Jackson’s future still belongs in Baltimore.

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“Lamar’s the man,” T. J. Ward said on Speakeasy. “That’s what I’mma start by saying: Get up out of Baltimore, bro. If you want your ultimate success, bro, you’re going to have to go somewhere else. And that’s just, I’m sorry to say it.

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“I don’t believe in his coaching staff. I don’t believe in the pieces they’re putting around them. I just I don’t see it happening there. And from his ultimate high what we seen in Lamar, I don’t think that reoccurs in the same manner that it has already happened in.”

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In March, the Ravens restructured Lamar Jackson’s contract to free up cap space for 2026. The new deal gave him a $49.95 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million base salary, and a $750,000 workout bonus, plus a void year that brought his total 2026 earnings to $52 million. That trimmed $39.96 million off the cap hit this year.

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However, Jackson also has no-trade and no-tag clauses, which means Baltimore will eventually have to give him an extension if they want to keep him. With the star quarterback out of the equation, it is impossible to think of the Ravens as a contender.

Jackson battled injuries most of last season and the Ravens limped to an 8-9 finish, missing the playoffs entirely. So heading into this season, his health might be the single biggest factor for Baltimore. Jackson will play his ninth season this year, hoping to make the Super Bowl. However, he will also need the necessary pieces to succeed in that challenge.

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The defense, at least, seems to be in decent shape. Jesse Minter takes over as head coach with Anthony Weaver running the defense, and if guys like Nnamdi Madubuike stay healthy, that side of the ball should hold up.

The offense is where things get murky. The receiver room behind Zay Flowers is a real question mark. Rashod Bateman is dealing with off-field trouble, including a domestic violence charge. He was arrested back in June over a domestic incident, and the NFL still hasn’t ruled on it. If they decide to suspend him, that’s a chunk of the season he could miss.

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Isaiah Likely walked in free agency to the Giants. Mark Andrews looks like he’s on the decline. The Ravens might have to rely on rookies Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who have flashed this offseason.

And then there’s the offensive line, which might be the scariest issue of all.

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Danny Pinter was supposed to step in for the departed Tyler Linderbaum at center, already a downgrade from one of the league’s best. Now Pinter is out for the year with a knee injury, leaving Ethan Pocic to hold down that spot.

For a team built around the run game and keeping Jackson upright, losing a stable center twice is not a small problem. It’s the kind of thing that could define whether this season goes anywhere at all.

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However, the idea of Lamar Jackson in different team colors is not unexplored. There was some buzz around a potential trade to the New York Jets, centered around the team potentially hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“A potential Tomlin hire could immediately trigger secondary moves across the league, with conversations pointing toward a pursuit of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson,” insider Jason La Canfora reported. “Jackson enters a high-stakes stretch with his long-term future in Baltimore unresolved amidst ongoing contract negotiations.”

Trading for Jackson would mean nothing short of first-round draft picks in exchange. The Jets have three, and would love to give it all up for a game-changer like Jackson.