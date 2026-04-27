Ravens GM Says Owner Steve Bisciotti Was “Begging” to Make His First-Ever Draft Pick in Clemson RB

The Baltimore Ravens had a pretty unexpected moment in the fifth round when owner Steve Bisciotti stepped in and personally made the pick, choosing a running back out of Clemson. It was the first time he’s done that since becoming the team’s owner. Apparently, he’d been waiting a little too eagerly for that moment, at least going by what the GM hinted at.

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“Adam Randall’s an interesting pick,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said at a press conference. “You’ll probably see the video at some point—it’s the first draft pick that Steve Bisciotti has ever made. So, when we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick, and he owns the team. I said, ‘Yes, Steve. Of course, you can have a draft pick.’ And so we decided on our last fifth-round pick. He did his research. He studied the tape and talked to people. He has a really good relationship with the Clemson head coach (Dabo Swinney).”

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The Baltimore Ravens used the 174th overall pick to take Clemson running back Adam Randall. With Keaton Mitchell gone this offseason after heading to the Chargers, adding some depth at running back wasn’t exactly shocking. What really stood out, though, was owner Steve Bisciotti stepping in to personally make the pick, something he’d never done before.

And even though Bisciotti made the call, DeCosta was fully on board with Randall.

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“Adam’s a guy who was a former wideout. He has a varied skillset,” DeCosta said. “He does a lot of different things well. We think the best is yet to come with him as a running back. He has really good hands. He can run routes. He’s a possible kick returner, a special teams guy. He has a great body and good measurables, and we’re excited to see what he can do. We think [he’s] one of the best makeups in this draft.”

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Randall spent time as a wide receiver before contributing at running back. He made a full switch to running back in 2025. Over his college career from 2022 to 2025, he recorded 172 carries for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 84 receptions for 787 yards and five receiving scores in 50 games. He started seven games at wide receiver and 13 at running back.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Clemson at Boston College Oct 11, 2025 Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall 8 reacts to his touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Chestnut Hill Alumni Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20251011_tbs_qe2_061

Even according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Randall is one of the most unique players in the draft and believes his potential will “continue to skyrocket.” Swinney even told several general managers before the draft that Randall was a steal, comparing him to getting three players in one pick.

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With Bisciotti making the call himself, the pick carries extra meaning, and Randall could turn out to be a really nice fit for Baltimore.

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How does Clemson RB Adam Randall fit the Ravens?

The Ravens took Adam Randall as their third selection in the fifth round, following the selections of cornerback Chandler Rivers at No. 162 and tight end Josh Cuevas at No. 173. Adding Randall gives Baltimore more depth in the backfield and possibly a future replacement for Derrick Henry, who is 32 now.

In 10 seasons, Henry has managed only two times to surpass 20 catches per year. On the other side, Randall had 36 catches in the previous season at Clemson, which would already be a career high for Henry. This shows how Randall can contribute in different ways.

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During the 2025 season, Randall recorded 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition to that, he recorded 36 receptions for 254 receiving yards, showing that he is effective through both rushing and receiving. In four games, he rushed for over 100 yards, with his best 130-yard performance against Syracuse on September 20, 2025.

Randall now becomes the fourth Clemson player on the Ravens roster, joining Nate Wiggins, Trenton Simpson, and John Simpson. He shared that he spoke with the team during the Combine and Senior Bowl. Calling it “a dream come true,” Randall said he is excited to play alongside Lamar Jackson and Henry.

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“We’re going to do some damage with all three of us in the backfield,” Randall said.

This feels like a move that could quietly pay off in a big way.