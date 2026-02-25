Ravens HC Hints at Holding Lamar Jackson Back & Addresses Key Derrick Henry Problem

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 looks to pass the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np8vL PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

Essentials Inside The Story Jesse Minter’s primary objective is to reduce the physical toll on Lamar Jackson

Jackson’s previous season was derailed by hamstring, back, ankle, and knee issues

Minter believes Jackson can be more effective by running less

The Baltimore Ravens have benefited greatly by leaning on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s legs. His mobility may have been a threat to opponents, but head coach Jesse Minter wants to protect his signal caller for the long run. Even if it means letting running back Derrick Henry take most of the physical workload. After all, the goal is to build a system around Lamar where he can flourish.

“I don’t know that he needs to run more,” Minter replied on The Rich Eisen Show when asked if his offensive plan requires Jackson to run more. “I actually think there’s times where he can run less if you build an offense that takes advantage of the under center, the downhill run game. Now that opens up a lot of boots and play actions.”

“Great quarterbacks have that ability on the key play to execute the second play. So the first place is maybe not there. It’s not the perfect play call. Now he can take advantage of that with his athleticism, his skill set. That’s what he’s always been able to do. And we’ll continue to be able to do that.”

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Minter shared his team’s vision. The most important one among his many strategic offensive decisions is to look after Lamar Jackson, who had an injury-riddled season last year. He wants to build a team that plays to the QB’s strengths and reduces unnecessary hits and pressure, especially in the run game. He’ll pull it off by giving running back Derrick a more prominent role.

As for his play-action opportunities, Jackson has a reputation for being one of the best scrambling quarterbacks. He can effortlessly create yards when plays break down. Despite limited running, he can contribute significantly to the ground game even with a few scrambles. For Minter, it’s all about striking the right balance. He does not doubt that Jackson will rise to the occasion during “high-leverage moments.”

But since he’s the cornerstone player, health becomes the top priority. Comparing him to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Jesse Minter wants to build an environment that gives him opportunities to play at an MVP level. The coach’s concerns are valid as injuries derailed Lamar Jackson’s 2025 season, limiting him to thirteen games. What appeared to be the worst slump of his career was a result of hamstring, back contusion, ankle, and knee issues. Meanwhile, Jesse also solved a key Derrick Henry problem with his new plan.

Minter shuts down issues related to Lamar Jackson’s RB

The AFC rivalry between Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Steelers was in full swing last year. Despite competing hard all year, the Ravens saw their season collapse after losing the season-defining game. John Harbaugh’s decision to trust rookie kicker Tyler Loop with a 44-yard field goal in the last minute didn’t pay off.

But that wasn’t the only blunder he made that night. In the first half, Derrick Henry delivered a fiery 112-yard performance. He helped his team gain a 10-3 halftime lead, but then he became almost invisible after the break. He posted only fourteen yards in the other half, leaving fans seething over his underutilization. With Minter at the helm, things are looking up for the veteran.

“We can take some pressure off of him [Jackson] in the run game by handing the ball to Derrick Henry as many times as possible,” Minter said. “So excited about that.”

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Derrick Henry 22 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_236 Copyright: xAMGx

It’s a big relief for fans who lost it over the questionable usage of Henry across multiple games. In a 32-14 Thanksgiving defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry pulled off a 28-yard run on the opening drive but later saw his carries decline. He finished that game with 60 yards on ten carries. Too few.

Another such situation unfolded in Week 16 when he made a late-game comeback against the Patriots. With a two-yard touchdown, he extended his team’s lead to 24-13. Shortly after, Harbaugh sent him off the field during Baltimore’s final two possessions. The decisions drew public frustration, with analyst Jason Whitlock slamming the coach after one of the games.

The veteran running back didn’t show resentment over these choices. But many believed they played a role in the Ravens’ early exit.