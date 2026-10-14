“He Better Throw Me One”: Marlon Humphrey Reveals Ravens Teammate’s Reaction After Watching Tua Tagovailoa Get Subbed In

After the Baltimore Ravens erased an 8-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to force overtime, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton lightened the mood on the Sunday Night Football broadcast by joking that he doesn’t get paid for overtime. But before that as well, Hamilton had a funny take on the Atlanta Falcons inserting Tua Tagovailoa, a chaotic sequence that CB Marlon Humphrey later unpacked on The Marlon Humphrey Show.

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Everything changed for Atlanta Falcons starter Michael Penix Jr. after taking a hard shot from Tavius Robinson and suffering a rib injury late in the 4th quarter, forcing coach Kevin Stefanski to turn to the backup QB, Tua Tagovailoa. The second Tagovailoa came out, Hamilton immediately noted the change and began buzzing on the sideline as Humphrey recalled.

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“Bama brother Tua. It’s my Bama bro, man… But when we was about to get on that field and we seen, we looked across. Really, I didn’t really I looked across, but I didn’t really like. Kyle was like, ‘Tua in the game!’ He knew he was going to get a pick. He literally was like, ‘Oh, he better throw me one. Like, he was so excited. It was the most excited I’ve probably seen Kyle,” Humphrey said on the Marlon Humphrey show.

“I don’t know if he knew something I didn’t know but boy he basically knew he was finna get a pick.”

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For Week 5’s game in Atlanta, it was a personal appearance for Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who played in his old backyard after starring at the Marist School, with roughly 500 hometown fans, family and friends in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the game tied 23-23 after regulation, Baltimore took full advantage during overtime as Tyler Huntley scored on a 1-yard QB sneak, giving the Ravens a 30-23 lead, which forced Tagovailoa and Atlanta into a desperate situation where they simply couldn’t afford to make a mistake.

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Hamilton’s words on the sideline came true almost immediately after as Tagovailoa tried to throw a pass downfield to Drake London, but Hamilton read the quarterback’s eyes, stepped right in front of the ball, and recorded the game-ending interception to cap off a 30-23 Ravens overtime win.

Baltimore Ravens’ Week 5 matchup in Atlanta didn’t exactly have the luxury of Lamar Jackson, who was unavailable as the starting quarterback after suffering a sprained ankle against the Titans in Week 4.

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Without their MVP, the Ravens defense had to do extra work and step up when it mattered most. Tyler Huntley threw for 2 touchdowns, Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and caught a touchdown pass. But the defense still held strong and forced 3rd-and-long throughout much of the game.

Linebacker Roquan Smith led the way with 8 total tackles and safety Malaki Starks finished with a team-high 10 total stops, but nobody played a bigger role in limiting Atlanta’s offense, forcing turnovers and changing the game’s narrative than Tavius Robinson. The Ravens defensive star stripped the ball from Michael Penix Jr. in the 4th quarter and altered the Falcons’ approach for the remainder of the game.

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Baltimore made enough plays in critical moments to prevent the chaos that could’ve derailed them on the road. Instead of crumbling late in this matchup, Humphrey, Hamilton, and the Ravens secondary capitalized on their preparation and football IQ. When the game’s defining sequence arrived in overtime, Hamilton was ready with a game-winning INT.