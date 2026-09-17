Ravens Hit with Concerning News Over WR Ja’Kobi Lane After Injury Setback

The Baltimore Ravens did not get through their season opener without paying a price. Baltimore opened the 2026 campaign with a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but the victory came with injuries to wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane. That created some early uncertainty around the offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The concern surrounding Lane became more serious Wednesday. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that the third-round pick underwent successful wrist surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ja’Kobi Lane, we’ll end up putting him on IR. He had a successful surgery this morning,” Minter said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Definitely have a really good chance of coming back here pretty quickly, I would say.”

The Ravens had hoped Lane could quickly establish himself as a major part of the offense after an impressive summer. The 6-foot-4 receiver was one of the biggest stories of Baltimore’s training camp, making difficult catches and earning enough trust to become the team’s No. 3 receiver heading into Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

That role became clear against the Colts. Lane was targeted three times and caught one pass for 11 yards, while another potential touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty. He then left the game with the wrist injury and did not return.

The encouraging part for Baltimore is that Lane’s absence may not last much longer than the minimum required IR stint. Minter said the rookie has a “really good chance” of returning quickly, while NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Lane should be back around the time he becomes eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

If everything goes according to that timeline, Lane could return for Baltimore’s Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on October 18. That would keep him from missing a significant portion of the season, although the Ravens will have to manage without him against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.

Nevertheless, Baltimore already has a replacement lined up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Moore gets another chance

The Ravens are expected to promote veteran Chris Moore to the 53-man roster after he made an immediate impact in Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore was originally released during the final roster cuts before returning to Baltimore’s practice squad. He then responded with 121 return yards on four attempts and caught a 53-yard pass from Lamar Jackson against Indianapolis.

“You tell guys – play your way on to the roster, and Chris certainly did that Week 1,” Minter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore now gets an opportunity to contribute on offense while Lane recovers. He also gives Baltimore someone with experience in the system as the team deals with an increasingly thin receiver room.

Flowers’ status could make that situation even more important. Minter described the Pro Bowl receiver as “day to day” after he suffered a hamstring injury against Indianapolis.

Flowers had 150 receiving yards in the first half before leaving the game, so his availability could have a major effect on how Baltimore approaches Sunday’s matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashod Bateman, LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker and fourth-round pick Elijah Sarratt could all see more work if Flowers cannot play. Walker missed Week 1 with a groin injury, while Sarratt was inactive against the Colts.

Baltimore has more injury concerns

Lane and Flowers are not the only concerns heading into Week 2. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is also considered day-to-day as he works his way back from offseason neck surgery. He missed the opener but could potentially return against New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depth cornerback TJ Tampa is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, adding another issue for a Baltimore defense that otherwise played well against Indianapolis.

For now, the Ravens are hoping they can get through another week without losing more pieces. Lane’s surgery removes one of their most promising young offensive players from the lineup, but the early outlook suggests his rookie season has been delayed rather than derailed.

Baltimore will now lean on Moore and its remaining receivers while waiting to see whether Flowers and Walker can return. With the Saints coming to town Sunday, those practice reports will provide a much clearer picture of just how different the Ravens’ offense could look in Week 2.