Ravens Hit With Major Blow as Lamar Jackson Exits Titans Game With Ankle Injury

When Lamar Jackson missed four games due to injury in 2025, Baltimore’s top-ranked offense tumbled straight to 16th. But under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in 2026, Jackson re-emerged as an important part of the Ravens’ offense, ranking first in net EPA per play and explosive play rate. That masterclass was on full display in the 24-18 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Then, in an instant, everything changed. Before even taking a snap in the second half, a late second-quarter ankle injury sent Jackson to the sideline, and the Ravens Flock got an update they didn’t want to.

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“QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return,” the team updated on their official X handle.

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The tragedy struck with a 21-7 lead in the second quarter and 12 seconds left in the half. On a 2nd & 10 from the Titans’ 41-yard line, Jackson faced pressure from defensive end Jermaine Johnson and tried to scramble to escape. But as Jackson moved out of the pocket, Johnson leaped at him, and his helmet appeared to hit Lamar’s left leg. Subsequently, Lamar’s left ankle turned on the turf at an awkward angle, and he fell to the ground.

The Ravens took a timeout, and placekicker Tyler Loop came to the field on the next play to kick a 64-yard field goal – the longest in M&T Bank history – to raise the lead to 24-7. Tyler Huntley took Jackson’s place in the second half and prevented the winning ship from sinking.

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The injury didn’t appear too serious, as Jackson eventually returned to the sideline without a helmet – walking gingerly – to watch and cheer his team. At the time of his exit, Jackson had already logged 15-of-20 completions for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding 20 more yards on the ground across two carries. As we now wait for the official update on his injury, Jesse Morse, a notable sports doctor for InjuryExpertz, offered a tentative analysis on social media.

“Lamar Jackson. Left high-ankle sprain, hopefully a mild grade 1,” Dr. Morse wrote on X. “I expect him to miss the rest of the game if the high/medial ankle is sprained, especially since they’re up 24-7. Not worth the risk.”

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The initial panic was somewhat tempered postgame when Jackson was seen walking under his own power, though reporting from The Baltimore Banner’s Brian Wacker noted he departed the stadium wearing a protective boot on his left foot. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Jackson is currently considered day-to-day. That distinction matters: a protective boot signals caution, but it doesn’t automatically confirm structural damage or set a rigid recovery timeline.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241006041

Head coach Jesse Minter offered little finality after the game, leaving the situation open-ended as Baltimore prepares for a battery of early-week evaluations.

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“A little bit of an ankle,” Minter said. “We hope, you know, I don’t know enough about it right now, but we’ll have to see where that’s at. But again, thought Snoop came in and ran the operation in a way that allowed us to get the win, what’s more important.”

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In Lamar’s absence, Huntley couldn’t add any more points on the board – although he didn’t turn the ball over either and helped the Ravens protect the lead. Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards and added 16 rushing yards. That performance also gives Baltimore breathing room if Jackson misses practice time. Still, there is no question that the Ravens’ offense is significantly different without Jackson, and the 29-year-old knows that.

With the Ravens up 24-10, Jackson left for the locker room with a little short of 5 minutes left in regulation. On his way back, he even slapped the hands of the cheering fans as he entered the tunnel. On the Titans’ final possession, they did manage to score another touchdown to bring the game up to 24-18. But with the ball in Baltimore’s hands and just 1:12 left on the clock, they couldn’t do anything more.

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As for Lamar, he was also dealing with a back issue that’d limited his participation on Wednesday in the week leading up to this game. Even though Lamar was elevated to full participation in the subsequent days, the lingering injury concerns from last season had kept everyone on tenterhooks.

Since taking over as the full-time starter in 2019, Jackson has guided Baltimore to a dominant 73-34 record. Without him? The Ravens crumble to a mere 6-12, according to StatMuse. That stark contrast was on full display in 2025 when a Week 4 hamstring pull against Kansas City forced him to miss 3 games and late-season back tightness sidelined him against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. Yet, if any backup in the NFL understands the heavy weight of replacing a two-time MVP, it’s Tyler Huntley.

Now in his sixth professional season, the former Utah star stepped into the fire last year to engineer an emphatic 41-27 road victory over the Packers. Huntley provides a seasoned, proven hand under center, but history leaves no doubt: as Jackson goes, so go the Ravens.

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Additionally, the Ravens also lost cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a calf injury and tight end Durham Smythe to an Achilles injury against the Titans. But Minter feels confident about the overall roster depth moving forward. The days ahead will tell us more about the severity of Lamar Jackson’s injury. But for now, the Ravens move on to Week 5 to visit the Atlanta Falcons, with or without their franchise quarterback.