“I Don’t Feel Like I Have Anything to Prove”: Lamar Jackson Claps Back at Haters Raising Questions Over His Credibility

For years, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has heard the same question dressed up in different words: What more does he need to do? Every record-breaking run, every MVP performance, and every dominant regular season have somehow left another box waiting to be checked. Now, with his ninth season on the horizon, Jackson appears to be drawing a line in the sand and letting football decide.

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“I hope that I see this first of all, you know, I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anyone other than myself,” said Lamar Jackson, according to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley’s X video clip.

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Jackson refused to let outside expectations define his evaluation of the upcoming season. The Ravens quarterback clarified that “winning it all,” including a Lombardi Trophy, would only make the season successful.

But when the conversation shifted towards what he still needs to prove, Jackson made it clear that his motivation comes from within.

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Interestingly, while the QB has set his sights on a Lombardi as per the X clip, he is yet to make a Super Bowl appearance.

Most recently, the 2025 season provided an injury-filled backdrop as Jackson appeared in 13 games, throwing for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Those numbers were significantly lower than his remarkable 2024 season, when the MVP produced 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

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The three-time first-team All-Pro’s regular-season record is difficult to dispute, but his 3-5 playoff record is one statistic that critics repeatedly point to when questioning whether he has done enough under immense pressure and uncertainty.

Despite winning two NFL MVP awards, Jackson has never appeared in a Super Bowl. His closest run came after the 2023 season, when the Baltimore Ravens reached the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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“Jackson fluctuates quite a bit in the rankings,” Albert Breer wrote. “From 2020 to ’25, he came in third, seventh, eighth, seventh, fourth, and then fourth again last year. So he’s holding relatively steady here, knocked down a spot by Stafford’s surge. But his voting numbers are down significantly from the past two years, probably due to injuries last year.”

That gap helps explain why Jackson’s latest comments are significant. His individual record is already substantial, but the absence of a Super Bowl appearance has remained a frequent point of discussion whenever his standing among the league’s elite quarterbacks is debated.

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After dealing with multiple injuries during the 2025 season, Jackson is determined to return to his actual form, and with the Ravens seen as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, Jackson’s focus is no longer on answering critics but on finally finishing the job.

“I believe we have a lot in store. New season, new breath of fresh air. My guys are ready to get out there and start flying,” Jackson said via NBC Sports. “I feel great. I feel healthy, 100 percent healthy. I’m just ready to get after it.”

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Baltimore is entering with a new-look offense and coaching staff. Jackson believes that the changes, with Jesse Minter taking over as head coach and Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator, can make the Ravens’ offensive structure difficult to defend.

Now, Jackson is feeling completely healthy, and his target is to stay focused from Week 1. The star quarterback has the opportunity to turn his confidence into a post-season breakthrough that has remained elusive.