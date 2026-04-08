“I Don’t Like It”: Ex-NFL Coach Criticizes Lamar Jackson After Ravens QB Reports for Offseason Workouts

Lamar Jackson’s decision to attend the Baltimore Ravens‘ voluntary offseason workouts didn’t sit well with one former NFL coach. While new head coach Jesse Minter views Jackson’s attendance as a massive positive, critics feel this sudden change in routine feels like a subtle jab at fired coach John Harbaugh.

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“I don’t like it,” Eric Mangini said on First Things First. “I really don’t like it … OK, what was wrong with the last ‘X’ amount of years? Why are we now at OTAs? Were they not important last year? Were they not important the year before? Did you not like (former head coach) John Harbaugh? Why is this suddenly important now? Were you not trying to win the Super Bowl? It’s a little problematic when you haven’t been there in the past … now that they’ve transitioned coaching staffs, you’re suddenly all in?”

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Mangini’s frustration stems entirely from the optics. For years, the Ravens accommodated Jackson’s preference to train off-site. Deciding to finally show up now that a new regime is in place rubs traditional football minds the wrong way, making the previous staff look like the problem.

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These comments from the former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach may raise eyebrows, as Lamar Jackson hasn’t been particular about being part of the voluntary workouts throughout his NFL career so far. Previously, Jackson opted for holding his preseason workouts in South Florida with his personal mechanics coaches.

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Furthermore, two offseasons ago, he even reportedly passed on a $750,000 workout bonus for not completing an offseason workout stipulation in his contract. Hence, Mangini scrutinized Lamar Jackson for this step.

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However, unlike Eric Mangini, who was once deemed the “Worst Coaching Hire of All Time” by Sports Illustrated’s Joe Posnanski in 2009, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was ” excited” with Lamar Jackson’s decision.

“I think we’re excited about the offseason program,” Minter said last week, as per The Athletic. “I know Lamar’s excited. I think he is excited about some of the changes. We’ve had a lot of good connection points, but the offseason program is voluntary, and we’re excited to get a chance to work with all of the guys, whoever wants to show up. We feel confident that a lot of guys will be there.”

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Despite the outside criticism regarding his motives, Lamar Jackson’s buy-in marks a fresh start after a frustrating, injury-hit 2025 campaign. However, some league insiders suspect this newfound dedication isn’t just about impressing the new coaching staff. Showing up to voluntary workouts might actually be a strategic business move as Jackson navigates his long-term financial future in Baltimore.

“The two sides are in a good place”: Insider issues verdict on Lamar Jackson’s voluntary OTA appearance

Although the Baltimore Ravens failed to secure an extension with Lamar Jackson, an NFL insider believes the QB1’s decision to attend the voluntary offseason workout is a positive step in that direction. With no extension ahead of the new league year, the Ravens reworked Jackson’s contract last month to clear up nearly $40 million in cap space.

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Lamar Jackson’s current five-year, $260 million deal ends after the 2027 season, while his $52 million per year makes this contract the ninth-richest among quarterbacks. However, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believes Jackson’s presence during these offseason workouts is a sign that an extension is likely to come in the near future.

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“Jackson’s attendance on Monday suggests that even though they didn’t reach an agreement on an extension, the two sides are in a good place,” Zrebiec reported.

With that said, the offseason has been a positive one for the Baltimore faithful so far, and hence, the Ravens fans will wish that the team can carry this optimism into the 2026 season and finally bring back the Lombardi Trophy after more than a decade.