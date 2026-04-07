“I Have Siblings Elsewhere”: Ravens Star Kyle Van Noy Hired Private Investigator to Find Biological Family

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle was adopted shortly after his birth in Reno

Kyle's brother wanted her son raised Mormon

In 2014, Kyle and his wife, Marissa, founded the Van Noy Valor Foundation

Sometime in 1991, Kyle Van Noy’s biological mother gave him up through LDS Social Services with one request: she wanted her son raised Mormon. That was the end of it for her, and the file was sealed. But four years ago, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker Van Noy tried to find out what that sealed file never told him, and found his family.

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“About four years ago, I hired a PI and found all that information out,” Van Noy said on The Ross Tucker podcast. “I won’t disclose everything, but it was pretty cool to find out all that information. I know I have siblings elsewhere. This could be a whole thing. I kind of want to end up doing something with it because they don’t know I know, but I know like, everything about their lives.”

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Layne and Kelly Van Noy adopted Kyle shortly after his birth in Reno on March 26, 1991. They never met the birth mother because the arrangement was closed from both sides. But soon enough, Van Noy started noticing that he looked nothing like his older brother Travis, or either of his parents. He asked, and they told him.

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Years later, reflecting on how that conversation went, Van Noy was even comfortable enough to joke about his adoption with Layne and Kelly.

“I always make fun of them,” he once said in an interview. “‘Out of all the babies, you had to pick someone who’s going to be in the NFL. You guys got lucky!’ They went into the hospital and picked out of the litter, basically.”

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But he was also grateful to them, as he further added, “I’m just blessed that they’re my parents. They’re really, really good people. I’m happy to call them Mom and Dad. They’re good ones.”

But that bond didn’t make the biological questions disappear. Back in 2019, he was asked how important it would be to have a relationship with his biological family.

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“It would be if I had a sibling,” he said, “just to see what someone looks like if they’re half of me. I think as I get older, you kind of want to know more medical [family history], just in case.”

In 2014, he and his wife, Marissa, founded the Van Noy Valor Foundation, built specifically around adopted children and foster care kids, paralleling his own origin story.

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For his latest admission, he hasn’t said what “doing something” looks like. On the podcast, Tucker asked if he’d reached out to his family, and Van Noy denied it. When asked if he planned to, he just offered a “to be continued.”

Admitting the difficulty of the situation, Van Noy also added: “Once that door is open, you can’t close it.”

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So, off the field, that door stays closed until Van Noy is ready to act. On the field, he’s a 35-year-old free agent, and one team from his past may be circling already.

A return to LA for Kyle Van Noy?

Early April, Kyle Van Noy took to X to post an update that did three things: assess the current projection of the 2026 season, share his hopes for joining a team, and address his plans after football.

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“It will be interesting to see how this Season shakes out. Seems like there isn’t a clear favorite in the nfl again,” Van Noy wrote. “Excited to be on a team when the time comes. Been working in the dark feeling great. It’s been interesting to see sports news recently. I also want to bring ball knowledge when I go into the media space.”

While that was efficient in itself, when a fan asked if the Los Angeles Chargers could sign him post-draft, his response sparked speculation: “I mean they could.”

Maybe he was just throwing the idea out there, but the Chargers do have a real problem at edge rusher. Odafe Oweh, who had 7.5 sacks in 12 games after a midseason trade from Baltimore, left for Washington on a four-year, $100 million deal in March. Khalil Mack is back on a one-year deal, but he missed four games with an elbow injury last season. Behind him is Tuli Tuipulotu, who is waiting for a contract extension. The 2025 fourth-round pick, Kyle Kennard, sits behind Tuipulotu on the depth chart.

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There’s also history here. Van Noy spent the 2022 season in Los Angeles, played all 17 games, and logged five sacks. He already knows how the building runs. But at 35, he’s not the 12.5-sack player from 2024. He had just two sacks in 15 games last season.

Still, a case can be made that the Chargers are not looking for a starter. They need a proven pass rusher who won’t require a sit-in period. Other free agents in the market only help increase Van Noy’s stock. Jadeveon Clowney is still unsigned at 33 after his seventh team in seven years. Cam Jordan, 36, has never played outside New Orleans. Meanwhile, Van Noy has been inside that LA locker room. He knows the staff, the schemes, and the culture.

Kyle Van Noy is 35, unsigned, and coming off a down year. The Chargers need pass-rush help right now. Sometimes the fit is just that simple.