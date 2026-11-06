“I’m Gonna Call My People”: Vikings Legend Urges Kevin O’Connell’s Front Office to Trade for Lamar Jackson Amid Ravens Exit Rumors

Not only did the Baltimore Ravens suffer their third consecutive loss of the season during their Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the game also led to quarterback Lamar Jackson being placed on Injured Reserve once again. The QB is expected to require surgery, which has led to concerns about him missing the remainder of the season and his future with the Ravens, since 2027 is the final year of his contract with the Baltimore team.

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However, former wide receiver and Vikings legend Cris Carter did not see this as a point of concern in the quarterback’s career. In the November 5 episode of the Inside Football talk show, Carter insisted that this was the perfect time to go after Jackson, especially considering his contract clauses and the Ravens’ own cap constraints.

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“This is a rare opportunity,” Carter said. “He is a two-time MVP, because if I find out a two-time MVP is possibly available, I’m gonna call my people at the Minnesota Vikings. They got a new general manager, new front office right there, because there’s gonna be other people calling.”

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Jackson’s five-year, $260 million contract extension comes with a no-trade clause, meaning that the Ravens cannot trade him away without his explicit consent. Meanwhile, the no-tag clause prevents the team from imposing a franchise tag on Jackson after his contract ends, leaving him free to hit unrestricted free agency if no extension is reached.

The quarterback’s massive cap hit and the franchise’s financial constraints have also added to the speculation related to his potential exit from the Ravens. He faced a cap hit of $34.39 million, which the front office navigated by restructuring his contract. However, 2027 will bring an even greater $84.34 million cap hit for Jackson.

To deal with that astronomical sum, the Ravens, who are also struggling with rising hits for players like Roquan Smith, Nnamdi Madubuike, and Kyle Hamilton, must either come to an agreement regarding a contract extension or start considering trade offers next offseason. That is exactly the kind of situation Carter believes the Vikings should utilize to acquire Jackson before another team does.

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However, Jackson’s latest injury has put him in an unfavorable position. The QB finally returned in Week 8 after missing three games due to an ankle sprain. However, he sustained a thumb injury on the very first play when his arm hit Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s elbow, pushing the thumb out of place.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that Jackson will undergo surgery to fix the issue and did not provide a definite timeline for his return. However, Carter didn’t see this as a problem, comparing him to revolutionary quarterbacks like Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham.

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“Like this is a two-time MVP, guys. Like these guys don’t get on the market like they’re not available quite often,” Carter added. “And I do believe that Lamar, especially just like Michael Vick, just like Randall Cunningham, they played some of their best football later in their career. And Lamar, I believe, is a better passer and has more accolades in the pocket than those other two guys. So, I do believe he will transition.”

Vick, who not only recorded multiple Pro Bowl selections but also set records for being the first QB to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, enjoyed a career-best statistical season in 2010, winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from a two-year hiatus. Cunningham also retired briefly in 1996 to work as an analyst before returning to the league to lead the Vikings in a stellar 1998 campaign that earned him a Pro Bowl selection and his third Bert Bell Award as the NFL Player of the Year.

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Carter pointed out that Jackson, who had two NFL MVP awards to his name, along with four Pro Bowl selections and a number of other accolades, was arguably more decorated than Vick or Cunningham, and had the potential to make a similar stunning comeback once he recovered from his injury.