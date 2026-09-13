Injury Crisis Hits Lamar Jackson In Week 1 as Jesse Minter Announces Injury Status on Ravens Duo

The Baltimore Ravens came to Lucas Oil Stadium, and that’s what they did. In a scoring festival, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 17-of-25 for 324 yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), while Derrick Henry brought in 3 more scores to end the game 41-23 against the Indianapolis Colts. But this victory has already taken a toll on the receiver room.

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The first blow came to WR no. 3, Ja’Kobi Lane, when he injured his wrist in the first half, having recorded just a single catch for 11 yards. Shortly after halftime, when the Ravens were leading 31-16, the team declared Lane as ‘Out’ for the rest of the game. Perhaps what hurt even more alongside Lane’s absence was the hamstring injury to Zay Flowers, Lamar’s WR1.

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In the second quarter, with about 5 and a half minutes left in the half, Flowers had just hauled in a 12-yard catch when Colts’ cornerback Sauce Gardner tackled him, re-aggravating the left hamstring injury that had cost him two weeks of practice this offseason. While he came back last week and participated fully in team drills on Friday, it now looks like the Ravens may have to be without their WR1 for a while.

While Flowers was designated as questionable to return, he, too, was marked as ‘Out’ for the second half. Had the injury not sidelined him, Flowers was en-route to a career day, logging 5 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

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In the post-game presser, head coach Jesse Minter was asked about the injury updates to both Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane, the first-year coach didn’t have anything to share without further evaluations, but did share some positive comments about his receiver depth.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_323 Copyright: xAMGx

“Yeah, no real updates right now, we’ll kind of see what it looks like,” Minter said. “Major shoutout to Chris Moore though, we decided to activate him for the game. And he had a career-high, I think he had 174 all purpose yards. And so, it’s just a credit to the depth in that room. We talking about it, man, it’s a 70-man roster. It’s not this and that, it’s 70 guys all ready to play when the number’s called.

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“I thought both Chris and Carl [Jones Jr.] from the activation list, both did some really nice things. And yeah, I wanted to see how that looks and see what we got to do this week to get that room ready for next week.”

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Minter had activated WR Chris Moore and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad as depth pieces, in preparation of an injury upset. Moore rose to the task with 53 yards on a single catch on receiving, and an additional 121 yards on four kick returns. Jones, meanwhile, logged two solo tackles in the game.

Going back to Flowers, depending on the severity of his hamstring injury, he could get back to game-shape anywhere between 2 to 6 weeks if it’s a mild strain/tear. But if the injury is bigger, he could miss a lot of games this season. In his absence, LaJohntay Wester is the next man up per their depth chart as Devontez Walker is dealing with a groin injury.

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Chris Moore is likely to get even more looks and targets in the coming weeks; Rashod Bateman still locks down the WR2 spot. But the Ravens will need to do something about the WR3 spot if Ja’kobi Lane misses time. Elijah Sarratt – deemed inactive for this game – could be an option when the Ravens face the New Orleans Saints next week.

For now, we wait for the team physicians to evaluate both receivers’ injuries. From there, the thing to watch will be how Jesse Minter reshapes his WR room for Lamar Jackson’s coming weeks.