Isaiah Likely Clears Stance on Ravens Future After John Harbaugh Seemingly Lost Faith Following $39 Million News

After missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2021, the Baltimore Ravens have a hard task of sorting out their roster. Head coach John Harbaugh showed faith in veteran tight end Mark Andrews by signing the $39 million contract extension. It left the tight end Isaiah Likely up in the air with a hope of homecoming in his heart.

“For sure. This is the team that took a chance on me coming out of college,” Likely answered when asked about his preference to continue for the Ravens. “I tell the Ravens and the fans every time I get a chance to that ‘I give y’all everything I got because y’all are the ones that took a chance on me when I came out.”

They drafted him in the fourth round (139th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft and signed a $4.1 million rookie contract. Over the years, Likely developed a close bond with quarterback Lamar Jackson. It showed up in the last moments of the season finale game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the 4th & 7 play at the 50-yard line, Jackson launched a ball deep left to Likely, who jumped in the air while evading safety Jalen Ramsey. He caught the pass and held on to it as the Ravens flock erupted in joy. That clutch play was a rare highlight in what was otherwise a statistically quiet year for Likely, who finished with just 27 receptions for 307 receiving yards and a lone touchdown.

The Ravens have not revealed their stance on his future yet. But they might approach him with an offer in free agency after he publicly voiced his desire to continue. Likely has played 63 games overall, recording 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 scores. So, he’s an asset to their receiving corps.

However, the head coach made one decision in December that revealed his choice in the tight end department.

John Harbaugh favors Mark Andrews over Isaiah Likely

Going into the 2026 offseason, the Ravens have around 22 unrestricted free agents. But they aren’t worried after sorting out the contract issue of one of their important players. Tight end Mark Andrews sits atop the franchise all-time leaderboard in receptions (484), receiving yards (5,952), and touchdowns (56).

They drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft, while Jackson arrived in Baltimore in the first round. After eight seasons, he has caught more passes from Jackson than any other receiver. John Harbaugh showed faith in his veteran by signing a three-year, $39.3 million contract extension, with $26 million guaranteed. General manager Eric DeCosta also echoed a similar sentiment.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews,” DeCosta said. “Mark is an all-time Raven—a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

While the decision to extend Andrews wasn’t surprising, not yet signing Likely seems illogical given Andrews’ recent production. He had the worst yard-wise production in 2025, with only 48 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns. There’s one factor that goes in the veteran’s favor.

He has shown adaptability when the Ravens needed it. As they struggled with injuries this season, Andrews carried the ball 10 times for 48 rushing yards and also scored once. With Andrews locked in and Likely publicly stating his desire to stay, the Ravens’ front office faces a critical decision on how to allocate resources in their talented tight end room.