Ravens’ Isaiah Likely Drops Huge Hint on Joining Patrick Mahomes Amid Free Agency

Rumors are flying high about Isaiah Likely leaving Baltimore to play somewhere else next year. And it looks like the tight end has dropped his choice on that matter with a social media message.

Patrick Mahomes recently posted on Instagram a striking image from last year’s Big Game. It showed #15 roaring as he entered the turf at Caesars Superdome stadium, with smoke swirling all around, creating an almost majestic scene. He captioned it with his classic emoji “⏰.” And interestingly, Likely liked it, sending a clear signal of his admiration for Mahomes. That simple like sparked a frenzy among fans, spiraling straight into talk of Likely joining the Chiefs.

“Man I really hope we can keep Isaiah Likely in Baltimore,” wrote The Ravens Realm on X, capturing the heartbreak Ravens supporters are feeling right now.

Likely was once expected to step into the role of veteran tight end Mark Andrews. But the script flipped in a big way. The Ravens gave Andrews a three-year, $39.3 million extension this past December. That move has fueled the narrative that Baltimore will not retain Likely for next season, leaving his future up in the air.

And honestly, that scenario sounds like it could turn into reality. The Chiefs struggled offensively all year, with Mahomes often left without reliable targets. Except for Travis Kelce, most of their receivers missed significant time or underperformed. Even Kelce didn’t look like his prime self, finishing with just 76 catches this season.

Interestingly, Likely could perfectly fill that void, no matter what happens with Kelce moving forward. Whether Kelce returns or retires, Likely brings the receiving threat and blocking chops that Mahomes has been searching for to elevate Kansas City’s attack.

However, there’s another reason for all these reports erupting right at this moment. Likely hits free agency this March, putting him squarely on the radar of teams looking for a receiver.

Isaiah Likely hits free agency with suitors lining up

The Ravens drafted Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The two sides signed a four-year deal worth $4.16 million, which expires this March. And with the Andrews extension in place, it seems unlikely we’ll see Likely lining up on the same side as the Ravens next season.

“Likely is a rare athlete and only 25 years old, but he just hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant the monster multi-year extension many expected would be coming for him. Baltimore re-signed 30-year-old veteran tight end Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million extension in early December, possibly signalling that Likely will test the market in March,” Austin Gayle of The Ringer wrote on January 1.

Likely did suffer through a down year in 2025. He hit career lows across the board with 27 receptions, 307 receiving yards, and just one touchdown. Yet at 25, the tight end still oozes potential, and teams around the league are already eyeing him as a high-upside addition.

Right now, the Saints, Commanders, and, of course, the Giants (thanks to the John Harbaugh connection) are among those linked to Likely in free agency buzz. Only time will tell if he will chase a ring in Kansas City or stay loyal to Baltimore.