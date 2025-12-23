Isaiah Likely Publicly Clarifies NSFW Rant Against Ravens After Losing to Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Isaiah Likely clarifies remarks after postgame Patriots loss goes viral.

Baltimore’s fourth-quarter collapse worsens AFC playoff positioning.

John Harbaugh addresses team focus ahead of critical final games.

The anger of Baltimore Ravens fans is justified. With the team’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread, tight end Isaiah Likely stormed out of M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday after a 28-24 collapse to the New England Patriots. Additionally, some heated, NSFW words were exchanged, sparking a significant online discussion.

However, with many claiming that the NSFW remarks were directed towards his team, Isaiah Likely was quick to shut down any such claims. The tight end clarified what he actually said and stated that he had his teammates’ “back.”

“Never once said MY TEAM a**. I said “THIS S*** A** as F***”. Yall Gone spin whatever narrative yall have to go viral. I FOREVER got my Brothers back.💯👋🏽,” Isaiah Likely posted on X.

The Ravens led the game 24-13 in the fourth quarter, right before the Patriots made an impressive comeback. Quarterback Drake Maye led his team with two touchdown drives in nine minutes, and the Patriots scored 15. Furthermore, neither wide receiver Rashod Bateman nor Likely had a single catch in the game. The tight end could have also been talking about his performance after he finished with no receptions on zero targets.

Likely, who signed a four-year deal with the Ravens worth $4.1 million in 2022, will become an unrestricted free agent. There is a strong possibility that he will not be with the Ravens next season. Mark Andrews could be up next after signing a three-year extension earlier this year.

However, Isaiah Likely’s frustration is also justified, considering that this is the 12th fourth-quarter lead that the Ravens have blown since 2021. In these games, the team led by at least seven points, the most in five years in NFL history. The loss against the Patriots reduces their record to 7-8, with a possibility of eliminating them from the playoffs.

This has put John Harbaugh in a tight spot, with many reports suggesting that he might be replaced. However, the head coach cleared the air after the loss.

John Harbaugh remains focused on the next games

The Baltimore Ravens entered the season as the betting Super Bowl favorite. However, it clearly has not gone as planned. Harbaugh maintains amid rumors that he stays focused on getting the next job done.

“I try to do the job, not try to keep the job,” Harbaugh said. “My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today. And anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about.”

He continued, “We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today. And if we do a good enough job today, then the opportunity to do that job or a different job will be there tomorrow. And that’s what you hope for.”

The Ravens’ final two games will be against the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. To qualify for the playoffs, they will need to win both games, possibly without Lamar Jackson, and rely on the Steelers to lose at least one game.