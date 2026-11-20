Marlon Humphrey was reaching for a punchline. His Ravens teammate Calais Campbell says what came out was not a joke at all, and he did not dress it up.

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According to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, Campbell spoke on Thursday, after Baltimore sent Humphrey home over a podcast comment about the city. He started with the intent and then broke it down.

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“I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner, but it’s not a joking matter. And that’s not cool. I think he knows that. I just hope he knows that,” Campbell said.

Campbell acknowledged Humphrey’s attempt at humor but made clear the remark crossed a line. He got personal about the city himself. The veteran defensive lineman made clear he sees Baltimore the way its fans do.

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“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him at all, but this is a great city, a lot of heart. Charm City, it’s a city that I believe he loves and appreciates, and it means a lot to him to be here. I think it was just trying to be funny, and it wasn’t funny,” Campbell said.

Humphrey was a guest on his own show, The Marlon Humphrey Show, when he was asked what Baltimore is best at making.

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After joking about “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer, he said, “They’re best at making criminals.” His co-host reacted with a “Woah,” and Humphrey said that part would be cut.

The line was not cut and was in the episode that aired on Wednesday.

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Humphrey apologized in the locker room after practice. He said he regretted the remarks and noted that he invests in the city and has spent many off-seasons there.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott did not leave it at that. In an Instagram statement that evening, he wrote that “a verbal apology is not enough.”

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Scott also invited Humphrey to meet with formerly incarcerated residents who work to steer young people away from crime. He pointed to boys in the city who look to the Ravens for hope.

The team acted a day later. Head coach Jesse Minter said Humphrey was sent home and will be inactive on Sunday against the Panthers in Charlotte.

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Minter called Humphrey “very remorseful” and said the words “mean a lot, especially to people in this city.” Humphrey will also miss practice for the rest of the week.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver backed the call, and he did not mince words.

“Freedom of speech does not give you freedom of consequence,” Weaver said.

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Teammates sounded more sympathetic. Derrick Henry said Humphrey was sincere in his apology, adding, “I’m sure [Marlon Humphrey] wishes he never said those things.”

Outside the building, the pushback was loud. Rob Parker said on FOX Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple, “Shame on Marlon Humphrey. Shame, shame, shame. How dare you do that to that city.”

Shannon Sharpe went after his credibility on his Night Cap podcast, tying it to Humphrey’s play on the field.

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“He’s been awful. Nobody has given up over the last year and a half, given up more receiving yards than Marlon Humphrey. So based on that alone, why are you talking? What are you talking about? Bro, nobody takes you serious,” Sharpe said.

Baltimore residents were split in interviews with a local TV station. One said, “We are not criminals in Baltimore,” while another defended him as a player first and said the city has a crime issue.

That anecdotal split does not change the facts around him. Humphrey is 30, in his 10th season with Baltimore, and a four-time Pro Bowler taken 16th overall in 2017.

His team is also in a rough spot. The Ravens are 4-6 after five straight losses, and Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa are expected to see more snaps without him.

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Humphrey has said he will keep hosting the podcast. After this week, Baltimore will be listening a lot more closely.