“It’s Time to Move On”: John Harbaugh Reveals Painful Lesson He Learned From Ravens Firing During Emotional Speech

John Harbaugh returned to Miami University with a hard lesson from his Ravens exit. In a plain, honest speech, he told graduates that bad news can come anytime, but life must go on. His words were about pain, patience, and moving forward after a setback.

A commencement stage is not a press conference. There is no spin room backstage. When Harbaugh chose to speak about being fired, he was standing in front of thousands of young people who were about to face their own first failures, and he did not pretend that pain does not come.

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“There are going to be tough times,” said John Harbaugh, as reported by the New York Post, while giving his 17-minute keynote address to the Class of 2026 at his alma mater. “You might get a call with some bad news. Maybe about your job. Maybe they will tell you they don’t want you anymore, and it’s time to move on. That happens.”

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“In those moments, I hope you will find resilience. And that you will be able to rejoice in all the good you still have and all the people who still care for you, that you will come to understand there is a great opportunity on the next horizon of your life,” Harbaugh added.

John Harbaugh returned to his alma mater to accept an honorary doctorate in the very field where his playing days began. During his time at the University, he played defensive back while balancing academics.

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By the end of his stint at Miami, he received the Football Scholar-Athlete Award and graduated with a degree in political science. Making the milestone even sweeter, several of his old friends from the Class of 1984 were there to celebrate the moment.

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Imago John Harbaugh | Credits: Instagram

The Ravens parted ways with John Harbaugh in January after they failed to make it to the playoffs. It all came down to a single missed kick. A 44-yard field goal attempt in Pittsburgh, blocked by the clock’s last tick, sent the Ravens home and, within 48 hours, sent Harbaugh out the door with it. This led to an abrupt end to his 18-season tenure in Baltimore.

Thereafter, multiple teams targeted the Super Bowl-winning coach, who ranks 14th in all-time NFL victories, to secure his services. At the end, the New York Giants seized the opportunity. Before taking on the role of head coach for the Ravens in 2008, Harbaugh served as special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1998 to 2007. He even worked as the defensive backs coach for the Eagles by the time he summed up his stint with the franchise.

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Even for a coach of John Harbaugh’s caliber, there have been some rough patches. Over 18 years, he endured only three losing campaigns, which came in 2015, 2021, and 2025. He even led the Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers, capping the 2012 season. In recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the Cradle of Coaches Association in 2014.

No matter how hard the setback is, a coach with Harbaugh’s legendary calibre was never going to stay down for long. It seems that he is already over what happened with the Ravens and has shifted his focus to his next assignment at the Giants.

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John Harbaugh Rebuilding the New York Giants from Scratch

For the Giants, upgrading from Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka to John Harbaugh is a monumental shift. For the first time, their fans can feel that the franchise is on an upward trajectory.

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Despite securing only four victories last season, their newfound potential is not going unnoticed. Even after parting ways with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the Giants boast an enviable young core.

The team also anticipates major second-year growth from Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter. The imminent return of Malik Nabers and both Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa may provide them with long-term stability.

The football world is finally taking notice of the shift Harbaugh has brought. The head coach wasted no time establishing his philosophy at the rookie minicamp that began on May 8.

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“This is not a camp where you’re trying to go out there and make plays,” Harbaugh remarked. “There really are no plays to be made. It’s a rehearsal-type of camp. … We’re going to kind of do the dance, so to speak, of football. We’re not actually competing against one another.”

As John Harbaugh stood on the very field where his playing career began, he wasn’t there to mourn the past. Instead, he used the heartbreak of his bittersweet departure to outline a profound philosophy on resilience.