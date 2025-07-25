Jaire Alexander Breaks Silence on Leaving Matt LaFleur’s Packers & Reuniting With Lamar Jackson

Back in 2016, Louisville football was must-watch, and it wasn’t just because of Lamar Jackson lighting up scoreboards. On the other side of the ball, Jaire Alexander was making just as much noise—talking smack, locking guys down, and matching Lamar’s energy every step of the way. Together, they made the Cards feel bigger than life. But when the draft sent them in different directions, that connection sort of evaporated. No chatters of a reunion, no what-ifs. But now?

Here we are in 2025, and it’s real. The boys are back together. This time, with one mission: bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore. And Jaire? He isn’t just looking to rekindle old chemistry. Why is he here? Why did he leave the Packers? What does this reunion mean for him? Let’s just say…Jaire had a lot to say.

We’ve all probably given a lot of thought to what really led to Jaire’s departure from the Packers. Does Jaire have any animosity towards them? Speaking to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he made it clear. “Looking back to Green Bay, I made some long-lasting relationships there,” Jaire said. “I got nothing but love for the city. I just want to move forward and focus on how I can excel here and how we can get that Super Bowl,” he said. When asked if that week 17 game against the Packers is circled with a red marker, he gave the most Jaire answer he could’ve possibly given.

“Nah, I circle every week. Everybody is going to get it.“

It takes a big man to still have love for the city that let him go like that. Because any other NFL player? He’d hold it against that team for the rest of his life. Packers President Mark Murphy confirmed that while Jaire Alexander was once “elite talent,” the reality was hard to ignore—his health had become a consistent issue. Green Bay had already been adjusting without him for the better part of four seasons.

The numbers back it up: just 14 regular-season games played over the last two years, and he’s missed double-digit games in three of the last four seasons. Knee, shoulder, groin, back—you name it. Add in a suspension in 2023, and it’s no wonder the Packers felt they had to move on.

Even with all the injuries, Jaire Alexander still drew interest around the league. One team reportedly stepped up in the spring, ready to make a move. Well..until they saw the price tag. That $17.5 million base salary for 2025? Too rich without a pay cut. Jaire wasn’t willing to budge, and that stalled everything. With no deal to be made, the Packers decided to rip off the band-aid, releasing him outright. They’ll eat $7.5 million in dead cap this season, but they free up about $17.1 million in space.

But it wasn’t just about the numbers; it was strategic. Green Bay’s secondary is stacked with younger, cheaper talent: Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, Kalen King, and rookie Micah Robinson. GM Brian Gutekunst even admitted the team had “kinda gotten used” to life without Jaire. They had moved on a long time ago. But all of this? It led to Jaire reuniting with Lamar. And he couldn’t be happier.

Jaire believes the reunion is God’s doing

There was only one reason why Jaire wanted to join the Ravens: Lamar Jackson. “That’s my boy you know. We were always talking about this (reuniting). It’s crazy how god works and brought us together,” he said. When a player talks about reuniting with a former teammate like Noah and Allie in The Notebook, you know it’s real.

These two first made noise together at Louisville from 2015 to 2017, where their connection was impeccable. Jackson was the electric playmaker under center, and Alexander was the lockdown corner. In 2016, while Lamar was busy winning the Heisman, Jaire was locking down ACC receivers with five picks and nine pass breakups.

via Imago May 22, 2024, Owings Mills, Md, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with media members after a team OTA open practice session on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Owings Mills USA – ZUMAm67_ 20240522_zaf_m67_029 Copyright: xKennethxK.xLamx

And Lamar? He wasn’t just hoping they’d reunite. He was practically working in the front office. According to Hensley, Jackson personally lobbied GM Eric DeCosta the day before Alexander’s visit, telling him to make it happen. And once the deal was done—a one-year, $4 million contract signed on June 18—it was Jackson waiting at the team facility, arms wide, ready to welcome his old teammate back with a hug that said: Let’s run it back.

This reunion’s already getting good. First day in a Ravens jersey, and Jaire Alexander didn’t even get a warm-up lap—Lamar Jackson came at him with one of those signature back-shoulder throws. But Jaire? He wasn’t having it. Broke it up like clockwork, turned to Lamar and laughed: “Come on, man. I know it’s my first day… but it’s still me.”

But this reunion isn’t just a feel-good throwback; it’s about chasing something bigger. When reporters asked Jaire if he would’ve signed with Baltimore if Lamar wasn’t there, he didn’t even try to play coy. He paused, smiled, and said, “Ah, that’d be tough, man… I’d probably explore more options. But that’s my boy—and I want to win one Super Bowl with him.” Something they probably dreamed about during those Cards days.