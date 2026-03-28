Jesse Minter Gets Update On $98M Ravens DT Amid Attempts to Further Bolster Defense

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens may finally be getting a crucial piece back

His absence last season left a deeper impact than expected

Trey Hendrickson has already entered the picture

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a neck injury in Week 2 of the 2025 season and did not return to the field for the remainder of the year. Speaking at the Scouting Combine, general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged that the team still lacks clarity regarding Madubuike’s future. Fast forward to the present, reporter Jamison Hensley of ESPN handed a positive update to head coach Jesse Minter and his team regarding the 28-year-old.

“At defensive tackle, there has been growing optimism that two-time Pro Bowl player Nnamdi Madubuike will return from his neck injury,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported.

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Nnamdi Madubuike has consistently emerged as one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen throughout the league since joining the NFL as a 3rd-round pick in 2020. Recognition has supported his rise, which has seen him receive two Pro Bowls in between.

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He has already been valued by the team with a four-year extension of his contract that totals $98 million ahead of the 2024 season. He then proceeded with that offer by an effective series of campaigns in which he had 43 tackles, 21 alone, and 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

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Madubuike appeared to be on track for another great year as a Raven in the 2025 season, as he recorded seven total tackles (5 solo), two sacks, and 10 total pressures (seven hurries, one hit) over his initial games while maintaining a 65% defensive snap count. However, the star tackle missed the majority of the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury in the second game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

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Highlighting Nnamdi Madubuike’s impact on the team, GM Eric DeCosta spoke about how much the Ravens missed him throughout the 2025 season.

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“Not having Nnamdi this year was a horrible situation for our team,” DeCosta said at the end-of-season news conference. “I think it affected us in different ways — in many ways. He is a great player, a great person, [and] a special person. [We are] still working through a lot of his different ideas and things [so] that we can hopefully get more and more information about his situation.”

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This update about optimism surrounding the return of Nnamdi Madubuike will certainly boost the franchise’s push for a Super Bowl in the 2026 season. The Ravens flock will also hope for the end of their 13-year Lombardi Trophy drought, with the Baltimore front office adding former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is all in on this pursuit.

Trey Hendrickson wants to win the Super Bowl with the Ravens

With Nnamdi Madubuike nearing a return, he will join a defense already strengthened by the addition of ex-Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who signed a massive four-year, $112 million deal. The Ravens were tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks last season (30.0), while being 24th in opponent total yards (354.5 per game) and 18th in opponent points (23.4 per game).

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The addition of a star pass rusher like Hendrickson, who has recorded 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, before dealing with an injury-riddled 2025, will immediately bolster their defense. When discussing his expectations for his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran edge rusher said his only focus is on winning the Super Bowl.

“I’m in a win-now window,” Hendrickson said at his Ravens’ introductory press conference. “This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, get into the win column, and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things transpired. I’ve always been a ‘control what you can control’ type of guy, and this is a great fit for me. I’m excited for this season.”

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With a healthy Madubuike alongside Hendrickson, the Baltimore Ravens could have one of the most feared defenses in the league. As a result, the fans would hope that the franchise can live up to these high expectations and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.