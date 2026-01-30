Jesse Minter Holds Nothing Back on Lamar Jackson as Ravens HC Makes Demand Clear to Locker Room

Essentials Inside The Story
The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era, and Jesse Minter is ready to make his mark. The team has turned heads this offseason after parting ways with longtime coach John Harbaugh. Now, Minter is taking charge and making it clear that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be central to the franchise’s future.
In a clip posted on X by the Baltimore Ravens Sun on Thursday, Minter shared his thoughts on working with the dynamic quarterback.
“I’ve had some great talks with Lamar,” Minter said at the conference. “Really look forward to continuing to build a great relationship with him.”
The new head coach has already started building a strong bond with Jackson, signaling a fresh start for the Ravens.
Jesse Minter said that he’s had multiple conversations with @Lj_era8.
He called Jackson the best player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/x3BwJuEjDu
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) January 29, 2026
Minter also praised Jackson’s talent, highlighting his importance to the team. “He is the best player in the National Football League. It’s been proven. He’s won the awards that show that.” Ravens HC added.
Minter shared that the goal is to help Lamar Jackson grow and succeed, build a strong partnership with him, and create a team around him that gives the Ravens a chance to win every game and reach their ultimate goal.
Former Baltimore Ravens Sun and current Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer reported this Thursday in a tweet that Jesse Minter described his Ravens teams as “physical, tough, together,” reflecting the new head coach’s vision for a hard-nosed, unified squad.
Jesse Minter on how he’d describe his Ravens teams: “Physical, tough, together.”
— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 29, 2026
Jesse Minter’s arrival signals a bold new chapter for the Ravens. With Lamar Jackson at the center, Minter aims to build a physical, united, and competitive team. His emphasis on toughness, teamwork, and player growth sets the tone for a franchise determined to contend for championships in the coming years.
Minter backs Lamar, sends a message to the Ravens locker room
As the Baltimore Ravens transition into a new era under head coach Jesse Minter, the message inside the organization is clear: success moving forward will be built around Lamar Jackson, but not solely on his shoulders. Minter is aiming to create a more complete, sustainable team built for long-term success in the NFL.
Following Todd Monken’s departure to Cleveland, Minter is now focused on hiring a new offensive coordinator to work closely with Jackson. Though known for his defensive background, Minter has a clear offensive vision that prioritizes balance, rhythm, and fully utilizing Baltimore’s weapons.
“You want to build an offense that allows him to be Lamar but also at the same time utilizes all the weapons that the offense has,” Minter said in an interview with Ryan Mink, stressing the importance of easing the weekly burden on his quarterback.
“You don’t want him to have to be Superman every time,” Minter explained, pointing to play-action, movement, and a stronger run game as key elements, rather than forcing Jackson to carry the team snap after snap.
The Ravens want a system that keeps him comfortable and explosive when it matters most.
Jesse Minter emphasized that improving Baltimore’s defense is a top priority, believing last season’s struggles put unnecessary pressure on the offense. His goal is to build an elite, reliable unit that limits long drives, creates more opportunities for Lamar Jackson, and helps the Ravens return to championship-level success. With trade rumors swirling earlier this offseason, Minter’s commitment to Jackson sends a clear message to the locker room.
