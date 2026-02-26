Ravens’ Jesse Minter Reveals Jim Harbaugh’s Role in His HC Leap While Making Bold Steve Bisciotti Claim

Mastering the craft of coaching takes years of patience, refinement, and elite mentorship in the right environment. The new Baltimore Ravens coach, Jesse Minter, seemingly learned and refined it under the current Los Angeles Chargers coach, Jim Harbaugh, when they had an association for a couple of years. Now, he’s pointing to his time with Jim Harbaugh as the most crucial part of his journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In the last two years, I would say going from Michigan back to the NFL with Jim (Harbaugh) and being at the Chargers as he was trying to kind of claim an identity, build something,” the 42-year-old recently revealed on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “So, being there with him his first year really started to allow me to be prepared for this. I think the second year, Jim and Joe Ortiz, who I know. They were both just on, they both really took a lot into helping me be prepared for this moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minter and Jim’s professional relationship started at the Michigan Wolverines in collegiate football when the former was hired as the defensive coordinator. Their coaching chemistry brought a new era in the Wolverines’ history, and their defense became impregnable, winning several honors.

The university won two consecutive Conference Championships in 2022 and 2023, while also clinching the 2023 National Championship. In fact, the 2023 campaign stood as the pinnacle year of the team in the modern era, recording an unbelievable 15-0 record. They were only the fourth team in the modern history of college football to have a clean sweep, demonstrating Jesse-Jim magic. The defense only conceded 10.4 points, which was the lowest in over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT



Subsequently, their chemistry was on full display in the big league when Minter became the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers under head coach Jim. Allowing 301 points in the 2024 regular season, the franchise sat at the top of the league. Backed by the impressive show, they reached the playoffs that season but got eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Though Minter will not be teaming up with Jim in the 2026 season, the learning experience should carry over to the Ravens next season. While the team already has offensive firepower with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, their defense is expected to step up, and the owner, Steve Bisciotti, certainly has great confidence in him, which explains why he was chosen for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minter Praises Bisciotti’s Leadership and Vision

Jesse Minter was brought in as the replacement of the former Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, who is also the older brother of Jim Harbaugh. However, he isn’t unfamiliar with the team, as he previously held a different coaching position from 2017 to 2020 under John.

With his previous background in the franchise, he has seemingly built a positive relationship with the owner Steve Bisciotti, which became evident during The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke highly of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s the best owner in sports,” said Minter. “He creates an environment where you’re always going to be doing what’s needed to be successful.”

As Minter was already familiar with the Ravens’ legacy, the owner understood he would bring something new to the table as the head coach, while respecting the team’s rich history. Steve has been the majority owner of the franchise since 2004. He was instrumental in hiring John Harbaugh as the Ravens‘ coach in 2008, who brought a new era, winning Super Bowl XLVII. With Minter in charge now, he hopes to see another fresh era of remarkable success at M&T Bank Stadium.