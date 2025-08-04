John Harbaugh & Front Office Ignore Lamar Jackson’s Contract as Ravens QB Gives Up on Training Camp

As contract talks heat up in multiple franchises across the league, Baltimore’s stadium stands out for its curious quietness. While teams scramble to lock down their elite passers and veteran weapons, the Ravens’ front office carries on focused elsewhere, leaving the saga of Lamar Jackson’s next contract surprisingly muted. HC John Harbaugh and Co. have gone to great lengths this offseason to lock down their team’s core. With massive extensions to stars like Derrick Henry, it felt like only a matter of time before Jackson’s name found itself on a brand-new contract. But the unusual pause continues for the Ravens’ 2x MVP.

The last time Lamar Jackson was up for a contract, he flipped the script when he hit a stalemate. He put in a trade request to show the team that he’s serious about getting what he deserves. The team eventually handed him a 5-year, $260 million extension back in 2023. It’s still some time before he is officially up for a new deal, but negotiations are already underway. Some analysts note Jackson could be on his way to once again becoming the highest-paid QB in the league. But as per ESPN, it doesn’t look like that new contract is coming soon.

As ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted, there’s good news on the extension front, at least for three players. Safety Kyle Hamilton, TE Isiah Likely, and center Tyler Linderbaum. “It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent with any of those, but don’t be surprised if you hear news on one or more of them over the next few months.” But what about Lamar Jackson’s contract? Graziano hasn’t noted any updates on that front. The hesitancy is notable not just for what it says about salary cap strategy… But because the QB market is hotter than ever. Players like Josh Allen have nudged the bar higher, igniting speculation about when Jackson might again seek to lead the league in QB earnings.

via Imago

As GM Eric DeCosta had noted back in June, Lamar has been in talks for a new contract since before the draft. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person… I think we’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like.” Incidentally, Jackson’s last contract took around two years to manifest into reality. If he’s in the starting phase of a new deal, it could be a long while before the two parties come to a final decision. While Lamar Jackson has decided not to discuss his contract situation in pressers, when asked about the deal, he had noted the idea of being the highest paid QB in the league “sounds good.”

Analysts around the league seem divided about the timeline for Lamar Jackson’s contract. Tony Adame believes a deal could be in the works, but not before the summer of 2026. On the other hand, Moe Morton noted that a deal could be done this summer itself, making Jackson the highest paid QB again. As for the QB himself, he’s decidedly keeping his cards close. And for now, he has some other things to deal with in training camp.

Lamar Jackson’s training camp absence

Lamar Jackson did miss some time earlier in the offseason training programs. But he was back with a chip on his shoulder when training camp kicked off. He continued to be a standout, throwing deep passes at the M&T Bank Stadium. But as the new week came around, Lamar Jackson was notably absent from the action on Monday, August 4.

As Around the NFL noted on X, “Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has excused absence from practice for a pre-planned personal matter.” This notably doesn’t have anything to do with his contract negotiations, but what the personal matter is still remains to be seen. The joint practice with the Colts looms on Tuesday, August 5. With that in mind, there has been a notable shift in the reps while the QB1 is away. Devin Leary will be getting more snaps, and Cooper Rush will also get his share of reps with the first-team.

While it’s just one day of absence for Jackson, no one is matching his leadership. His dual-threat style rewrites rule and continues to exceed expectations. There is no doubt the QB1 will be back under center before long. As for his contract, for now, John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta are looking to secure talent elsewhere. The relationship with Jackson holds steady, even if it’s quiet. When the next chapter in Lamar Jackson’s contract saga begins, how will it reshape the QB market?