John Harbaugh Announces Multiple Injury Updates After Lamar Jackson’s Training Camp Loss

For Lamar Jackson, this season has just one goal—Super Bowl or bust. “It’s on his heart. It’s on his mind. We’ve just got to find a way to finish,” head coach John Harbaugh had said about him earlier. But as the final rep of training camp wrapped up, the Ravens took a quiet hit. Tight end Isaiah Likely went down. Just a sudden misstep and an ankle roll that froze him mid-route. And just like that, Lamar’s offense lost a major piece—at least for now.

However, Harbaugh didn’t wait long to acknowledge something was up. “We’ll know tomorrow,” he said after the camp. Now that “tomorrow” has passed, the full picture is here. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Likely suffered a small foot fracture during practice. Jamison Hensley echoed that and mentioned that if recovery goes smoothly, the tight end might actually be back by Week 1.

And now, Harbaugh confirmed something that made Ravens Flock wince just a little. “Harbaugh confirmed the 6 to 8 week timeline for Likely’s return,” Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore posted on X. That’s a chunk of time lost for a player coming off his best year yet—477 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 42 catches. So yes, this one stings. But Likely isn’t the only Raven has to worry about.

Interestingly, Zrebiec shared another update straight from the head coach. “Harbaugh said that Zay Flowers has a camp-type injury and should return in few days,” he wrote. However, since teams aren’t required to release injury info during this stretch, Harbaugh didn’t share more. But the injury is enough to sideline Flowers—who already missed last year’s playoff run with a knee issue from Week 18.

Besides that, there’s more. “Harbaugh said that CB Jalyn Armour-Davis shouldn’t miss too much time,” Zrebiec wrote in another post. Armour-Davis is dealing with an undisclosed issue and is awaiting MRI results. He’s competing for a depth spot, so this isn’t a small battle. After being limited to just seven games last season, the corner is hungry for a fresh shot.

Yet, despite the wave of injuries, Lamar Jackson’s momentum hasn’t slowed. In fact, he’s lighting up the camp right now.

John Harbaugh might be happy with Jackson’s performance

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens Flock something to cheer for. The two-time MVP didn’t just burn the defense—he flipped past them, literally. On a jaw-dropping touchdown run during July 30th training camp, Jackson somersaulted into the end zone untouched. His speed, confidence, and vision were all firing—and just like that, the Ravens‘ QB1 reminded everyone why he’s still the most electric player in the league.

Meanwhile, not everyone in Charm City enjoyed the highlight clip. “We tackling him to the ground tomorrow,” Marlon Humphrey joked on X. But behind the humor lies serious respect. Jackson averaged 6.6 yards per carry in 2024—again leading the league—and powered Baltimore to 187.6 team rushing yards per game. He’s still the heart of John Harbaugh’s offense, and clearly, he’s ramping up for another explosive year.

That said, don’t overlook Humphrey either. He’s fresh off a career-best season—six picks, 15 passes defended, and another First-Team All-Pro nod. As Jackson told Sports Illustrated, this is “the best team” he’s had in Baltimore. And from top to bottom, John Harbaugh’s squad has the depth and grit to back it up.

So maybe Humphrey’s playful threat was more of a challenge. One Pro Bowl-heavy roster, one hungry locker room. If this week’s camp showed us anything, it’s that the Ravens are done waiting.