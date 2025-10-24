John Harbaugh Announces QB Change for Ravens Amid Lamar Jackson Injury

The Baltimore Ravens stood in a situation of doubt amid the star quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s hamstring injury. While recent reports suggested that the 28-year-old could return for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, the uncertainty prompted the team to formulate backup plans. The team’s coach, John Harbaugh, recently announced a new strategy that didn’t include Cooper Rush as the primary alternative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Huntley will be the next step, yeah,” he said, announcing his backup strategy for their seventh matchup in the ongoing season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, if Jackson isn’t stable enough to play in the Sunday game, we know Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens. The Ravens signed the QB to their practice squad following his release by the Cleveland Browns. His performance in the current season includes just one game for the Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams came head-to-head against the Ravens in week 6. During the clash, Tyler threw for 68 yards, completing 10 of 15 passes, with 0 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Rams won 17-3. As Tyler remains an option for the Ravens, what are the odds of the backup plan coming into action?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Analyzing Lamar Jackson’s injury updates could provide a better picture.

AD

John Harbaugh drops a positive update on Lamar Jackson’s recovery

Besides naming Tyler Huntley as the priority pick over Cooper Rush for the upcoming Sunday night Game, coach John Harbaugh also delighted fans with some good news. On being asked about the pace of Lamar Jackson’s recovery, he made it clear that the two-time NFL MVP was a part of today’s full practice session.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He practiced today, full practice, so that was good, and we’ll see where we’re at going forward,” he said, while avoiding any direct answers when asked if stepping back would be the quarterback’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson’s absence came after he suffered a right hamstring injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was seen exiting the game early. During the recovery phase, he missed the Week 5 game against the Houston Texans and 6 game against the Rams.

While there’s no strong evidence on his return besides the resumed practice sessions, it remains to be seen who starts the Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears.