John Harbaugh Avoids Tough Questions About Rookie After Ravens Lost Another Rookie for the Season

In 2023, Baltimore’s rookie class quietly turned into the engine behind its Super Bowl run. Zay Flowers became a legit go-to receiver, Keaton Mitchell added spark to the ground game before going down, and even the depth guys came up big when their number was called. The Ravens’ ability to find young players who can contribute right away was a huge reason they went 13–4 and grabbed the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2024. Fast forward to the 2025 draft class, and it’s a totally different story.

We’re not even halfway through the preseason, and injuries have already wiped out a big chunk of the rookie depth chart. And when the tough question was thrown at John Harbaugh, his response was rather…vague. When asked about the move to stash sixth-round rookie Robert Longerbeam on injured reserve, Harbaugh kept things short and vague: “Ah, it’s a long story, you know what I mean? I really couldn’t even explain it to you… It is what it is.”

Yeah, the Ravens made it official on Sunday. Rookie Robert Longerbeam is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury after missing both the preseason opener and Saturday’s practice. Tough break for the sixth-rounder, and the timing’s even rougher. The move came in the same breath as some reinforcements, though, with Baltimore bringing in veteran RB Myles Gaskin to help bolster the backfield.

Longerbeam came out of Rutgers with the kind of résumé that makes you think “sneaky good value.” In his final college season, he racked up 45 tackles, snagged two picks, and broke up 11 passes. This production screams special-teams weapon and long-term developmental project. Over his whole Rutgers career, he totalled 154 tackles with 4.5 for loss and two sacks, five interceptions, and 37 pass breakups, numbers that had scouts calling him a classic Day 3 gem. So yeah, big, big loss!

The Ravens and plenty of local draft folks saw Longerbeam as the kind of rookie who could cut his teeth in the nickel and carve out a role on special teams right away. Covering picks, punts, and doing all the gritty work, late-round corners usually thrive in Year 1. But now, with him sidelined before he’s even had a real shot in preseason? That clear path to making the roster just got a whole lot bumpier.

Now, the Ravens have to shuffle the deck faster than they planned. With Robert Longerbeam out, they’re already dipping into the veteran pool and leaning on guys further up the depth chart to handle special-teams and nickel snaps. The worst part? He isn’t the only rookie the Ravens have lost.

Bilhal Kone is also gone for the year

Yeah, Bilhal Kone is out for the year. The rookie corner tore a knee ligament in the Ravens’ preseason opener, which the team confirmed right after the game. The next day, Baltimore made it official. They put Kone on injured reserve, and they wasted no time bringing in M.J. Devonshire to help refill the cornerback room.

Kone came to Baltimore as a sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall) in the 2025 draft. A late-round swing the Ravens made to inject some size and toughness into their young cornerback pipeline. And showed just as much potential as Robert Longerbeam did, if not more.

At Western Michigan, Kone put together a standout 2024 campaign. He ended up racking around 70 tackles, breaking up nine passes, and snagging two interceptions, per PFF. This is what made the Ravens go for him.

Kone’s injury wipes out what was shaping up to be his golden ticket to early reps. Ravens had him pegged for key special-teams work and some rotational nickel plays. It’s exactly the kind of role that often turns late-round corners into surprise rookie contributors.

And Kone’s absence takes a bite out of Harbaugh’s long game at corner. A spot where they’ve historically relied on late-round gems and undrafted grinders to power their coverage units. Now, the front office might have to fast-track another young prospect or dip into the veteran market sooner than planned.