John Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Isaiah Likely’s Return After Confirming Injuries to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have always thrived in the shadows of uncertainty, building dynasties on defense and finding gems where others see gravel. Right now, that shadow stretches over Owings Mills, centered on a dynamic tight end and a coach who knows the value of a well-timed secret. John Harbaugh, the league’s second-longest-tenured coach (entering Year 18, folks!), finally broke his silence.

About the question that hung in the humid Maryland air like a Lamar Jackson deep ball: Would Isaiah Likely, the electric TE whose chemistry with Lamar borders on telepathic, be ready to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 1? After a small fracture in his foot sidelined him late in July, the timeline was always “the first few weeks.” But which week? Harbaugh, master of the calculated reveal, played it coy. “Now, since it’s Week 1,” he told reporters with a knowing grin, “I’m probably not going to share that as easily… just because [I] might want to keep them guessing a little bit on that one.” That reply left everyone puzzled.

He acknowledged the original projection held – early season – but doubled down on the mystery: “It might be harder to pin me down on that one.” When pressed if the initial 53-man roster would reveal Likely’s status (via Injured Reserve), Harbaugh chuckled, “You might. It would give you some information… If he’s not on IR, you’re not going to know any more.” Translation? Buffalo, and maybe the league, will have to wait and see.

via Imago Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans International Series 15/10/2023.

For an offense that thrives on two-TE sets (12 personnel, anyone?), Likely’s 1,261 career yards and 14 TDs aren’t just stats; they’re a core part of the Ravens’ unpredictable, matchup-breaking identity. His absence forces OC Todd Monken to rewrite chapters of the playbook before the season even starts.

Harbaugh’s vagueness on Likely isn’t gamesmanship for its own sake. It’s a reflection of a 172-win coach protecting a weapon and maintaining leverage in the high-stakes chess match of the AFC. Every piece matters, especially one like Likely, whose 108 catches and knack for the spectacular (remember that one-handed 4th-and-7 TD?) offer Jackson a unique safety blanket and big-play threat.

But Harbaugh’s briefing wasn’t just about Likely’s foot. It was a sobering inventory of the physical toll already exacted before kickoff.

Harbaugh’s mending flock, silver linings & emerging wings

The most significant blow landed on promising second-year OLB Adisa Isaac. His dislocated elbow against Dallas wasn’t clean; ligament damage means surgery and a mid-season target for return. “It’s not a season-ender,” Harbaugh clarified, but the loss stings for a pass rush looking to develop young talent behind vets like Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy.

Rookie OT Emery Jones Jr., the third-round pick from LSU, won’t be suiting up early either. Lingering recovery from pre-draft shoulder surgery means the Ravens ‘won’t be counting on him early on.’

He remains on the non-football injury list, a redshirt year beginning. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is battling an illness, while veterans like Jaire Alexander (knee management) and DeAndre Hopkins (knee work) are navigating their own maintenance routines. It’s the unavoidable late-August reality: building a contender often involves patching up the walls before the storm hits.

Yet, in true Ravens fashion, adversity breeds opportunity. While eyes fret over Likely, Charlie Kolar steps into the TE2 spotlight, showing reliable hands, especially in the red zone. The secondary, despite losing two sixth-rounders (Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam) for the year, is buzzing with undrafted intrigue.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens Minicamp Jun 11, 2025

Reuben Lowery isn’t just “around the ball,” as Harbaugh noted; he’s taking it, flashing playmaking instincts. Then there’s Keyon Martin, the 5’9″ sparkplug from Louisiana Lafayette, who announced himself in Dallas with a TFL and a safety on consecutive plays. This is Baltimore’s lifeblood – finding diamonds like these, polishing them in the pressure cooker of camp.

And the stories? They’re everywhere. Take C.J. Okoye, the 6’6″, 370-pound Nigerian behemoth on the D-line. Three years ago, he’d never played football. Now? He’s pushing 36-year-old vet John Jenkins for a roster spot after back-to-back strong preseason showings. “He’s come light years,” Harbaugh marveled. Or center Corey Bullock, the local kid (Prince George’s County!) who spent his offseason specifically honing his snapping skills in Arizona, knowing the Ravens needed a reliable backup for Tyler Linderbaum. “He runs the show,” praised backup QB Cooper Rush.

Rookie edge rusher Mike Green, a potential steal after off-field concerns dropped him to the Ravens in the second round, keeps flashing the burst and power that made him a first-round talent. And let’s not forget Tyler Loop, who officially won the kicking job – no small feat when replacing a legend is the task.

Whether Likely suits up under the lights in Buffalo or makes his return a week or two later, his importance to the Ravens’ Super Bowl aspirations is crystal clear. The injuries to Isaac and Jones are setbacks, but in Baltimore, they’re also openings – chances for the next Lowery, Martin, or Bullock to step from the shadows into the story.

Harbaugh broke the silence, but the most compelling chapters of this Ravens season? Those are still being written, one mended wing and one guarded secret at a time. The countdown to September 7 just got a lot more intriguing.